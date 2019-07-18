Steve English Joins Trustmark Board of Directors

Steven E. English, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, State Auto Group, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Trustmark Mutual Holding Company (Trustmark). The announcement was made by Trustmark Chairman David Weick.

“Steve brings extensive financial expertise within a mutual insurance company structure, similar to Trustmark,” said Weick. “That broad expertise, as well as his experience developing finance and capital market strategies, particularly with regard to acquisitions, make him an excellent addition to our board.”

Kevin Slawin, Trustmark President and CEO, added, “Steve has helped lead State Auto through an operational transformation toward becoming a digitally-enabled company. From a cultural standpoint, State Auto shares with Trustmark a focus on caring, building trusted partnerships and commitment to community, so Steve’s insights as a board member will be greatly valued.”

Columbus, Ohio-based State Auto Group is led by State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, a mutual property and casualty insurer that owns approximately 60 percent of the outstanding common shares of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC), a super-regional insurance holding company. At State Auto, English is responsible for all aspects of accounting and financial reporting, including tax, treasury, investments, corporate actuarial, reinsurance and enterprise risk management. He has been a key member of the leadership team vetting and completing acquisitions and divestiture of non-core businesses. His more than 30-year career includes positions as CFO and Treasurer of Meridian Insurance Group, Vice President of Planning for Conseco and Audit Manager for Coopers and Lybrand.

English has served or is currently serving in a number of professional and civic leadership roles, including as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Museum of Art and the Columbus College of Art and Design, as a Board Member of the Red Cross of Columbus and the Near North Development Corporation, and as a Member of the Evaluation Committee of the United Way of Central Indiana.

English is a graduate of Indiana State University.

About Trustmark

More than 100 years of Trust.

Trustmark provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary products, health plan design and administration, personalized wellness programming, and fitness and community center management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.

