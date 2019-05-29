Steve Huffman Joins Bishop Fox Board of Directors

PHOENIX, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that Steve Huffman has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. Huffman is the co-founder and CEO of Reddit, the fifth most visited website in the U.S., and founder and former CEO of Hipmunk, the popular online travel company.

Under Huffman's leadership, Reddit has grown from its startup launch in 2005 to become a dominant web presence with a community of more than 330 million monthly users. After selling Reddit in 2006, Huffman launched Hipmunk and was named to the "30 Under 30" lists of Inc. and Forbes magazines in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, Huffman rejoined Reddit as CEO and instituted a number of technological improvements, including a better mobile experience and stronger infrastructure. He has led Reddit's development of video hosting, a new mobile app and a full site redesign.

"Steve will be a great addition to our Board. He brings a fresh, outside perspective along with deep expertise in developing a brand," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "He knows how to address many of the obstacles and challenges along the entrepreneurial journey, and his insight will be invaluable."

"Bishop Fox is uniquely positioned to advance the state of the offensive security industry, and I am looking forward to being part of the company's ambitious growth plans," said Huffman. "I've had the opportunity to scale companies through multiple rounds of venture capital funding and am excited to help Bishop Fox through its next phase of development."

A native of Warrenton, VA, Huffman began programming computers when he was eight and attended the University of Virginia, where he studied computer science and graduated in 2005. In addition to his work at Reddit, Huffman is a mentor at Hackbright Academy, a San Francisco-based coding school for women.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

