Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steve Huffman Joins Bishop Fox Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

PHOENIX, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that Steve Huffman has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. Huffman is the co-founder and CEO of Reddit, the fifth most visited website in the U.S., and founder and former CEO of Hipmunk, the popular online travel company.

Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, has joined the Board of Directors at Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing.

Under Huffman's leadership, Reddit has grown from its startup launch in 2005 to become a dominant web presence with a community of more than 330 million monthly users. After selling Reddit in 2006, Huffman launched Hipmunk and was named to the "30 Under 30" lists of Inc. and Forbes magazines in 2011 and 2012. In 2015, Huffman rejoined Reddit as CEO and instituted a number of technological improvements, including a better mobile experience and stronger infrastructure. He has led Reddit's development of video hosting, a new mobile app and a full site redesign.

"Steve will be a great addition to our Board. He brings a fresh, outside perspective along with deep expertise in developing a brand," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "He knows how to address many of the obstacles and challenges along the entrepreneurial journey, and his insight will be invaluable."

"Bishop Fox is uniquely positioned to advance the state of the offensive security industry, and I am looking forward to being part of the company's ambitious growth plans," said Huffman. "I've had the opportunity to scale companies through multiple rounds of venture capital funding and am excited to help Bishop Fox through its next phase of development."

A native of Warrenton, VA, Huffman began programming computers when he was eight and attended the University of Virginia, where he studied computer science and graduated in 2005. In addition to his work at Reddit, Huffman is a mentor at Hackbright Academy, a San Francisco-based coding school for women.

About Bishop Fox
Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

Contact:
Amy Blumenthal
617-879-1511
amyb@blumenthalpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-huffman-joins-bishop-fox-board-of-directors-300858492.html

SOURCE Bishop Fox


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pACEDS : Announces H5 as Newest Silver Level Affiliate Partner
PR
03:07pSNC LAVALIN : Canada judge rules SNC Lavalin corruption case can go to trial
RE
03:04pFBN : Shareholders kick over N83.58bn banks' contributions to AMCON in 2018
AQ
03:04pNVE : Introduces New Smart TMR Magnetometer—Fast, accurate sensors are ideal for proximity or AC current
PU
03:02pAPPLE : defends App Store amid mounting criticism
RE
03:02p“CURE Connections®” Launches Video Series on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
BU
03:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program
PR
03:01pFOX CORPORATION : Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:01pCANON BUSINESS PROCESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES WEBCAST : "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"
PR
03:01pCAPE ANALYTICS : Introduces Automated Pool Detection From Geospatial Imagery, For Use By Property Insurers
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About