Steve Kronsnoble Joins CastleBay Companies as Insurance Principal Consultant

READING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies (CastleBay) , parent company of CastleBay Consulting and CB Technology Services and specialists in high-impact, business-technology advisory and implementation services for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Kronsnoble to the CastleBay team as Insurance Principal Consultant.



Steve Kronsnoble, Insurance Principal Consultant





“Steve’s experience is immediately applicable to the work we are doing through both CastleBay Consulting and CB Technology Services,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay. “And, he has a reputation in the industry for being a problem-solver and an innovator. I can’t wait for our clients to get a chance to work with him.”

Kronsnoble’s responsibilities at CastleBay will tap into his more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and technology fields. Drawing on his experience in strategic technology roles for companies such as Wipfli, SpiderLogic, Milwaukee Insurance, and Accenture, Kronsnoble will work with CastleBay’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance company clients to help identify and implement technology solutions.

CastleBay provides consulting, project management, and implementation services to P&C insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) of all sizes and maintains strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading core administration and emerging technology providers. CastleBay’s typical engagements, ranging from on-premise implementation of point solutions to large-scale, enterprise core replacement initiatives, will benefit from Kronsnoble’s insurance industry subject matter expertise as it relates to implementing best practices around the development, integration, and management of technology solutions.

“I’ve worked with CastleBay from the client side on several occasions,” said Kronsnoble. “I have always had great respect for the job they do in the industry and the role they play helping insurance companies select the right technology solution or partner, execute technology implementations successfully, and optimize existing implementations based on strategic needs. I look forward to working with and assisting CastleBay’s clients.”

For more information about CastleBay’s services, contact Don MacFarland at 513-218-2473 or don.macfarland@castlebayconsulting.com .

About CastleBay Companies (CastleBay)

CastleBay Companies were founded in 1998 to provide high-impact consulting services to the insurance market. Services include strategic systems planning and acquisition; quality management; program and project set up, management and assessment; business process and requirements analysis; and related software implementation services. CastleBay’s consultants average more than 25 years of insurance industry experience and represent a wealth of experience as executives and officers from world-class vendor and insurance carrier companies. For more information, please visit the CastleBay website at www.castlebayconsulting.com .

