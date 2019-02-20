Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steve Kronsnoble Joins CastleBay Companies as Insurance Principal Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:16am EST

READING, Pa., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies (CastleBay), parent company of CastleBay Consulting and CB Technology Services and specialists in high-impact, business-technology advisory and implementation services for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Kronsnoble to the CastleBay team as Insurance Principal Consultant.

Steve Kronsnoble
Steve Kronsnoble, Insurance Principal Consultant


“Steve’s experience is immediately applicable to the work we are doing through both CastleBay Consulting and CB Technology Services,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay. “And, he has a reputation in the industry for being a problem-solver and an innovator. I can’t wait for our clients to get a chance to work with him.”

Kronsnoble’s responsibilities at CastleBay will tap into his more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and technology fields. Drawing on his experience in strategic technology roles for companies such as Wipfli, SpiderLogic, Milwaukee Insurance, and Accenture, Kronsnoble will work with CastleBay’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance company clients to help identify and implement technology solutions.

CastleBay provides consulting, project management, and implementation services to P&C insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) of all sizes and maintains strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading core administration and emerging technology providers. CastleBay’s typical engagements, ranging from on-premise implementation of point solutions to large-scale, enterprise core replacement initiatives, will benefit from Kronsnoble’s insurance industry subject matter expertise as it relates to implementing best practices around  the development, integration, and management of technology solutions.

“I’ve worked with CastleBay from the client side on several occasions,” said Kronsnoble. “I have always had great respect for the job they do in the industry and the role they play helping insurance companies select the right technology solution or partner, execute technology implementations successfully, and optimize existing implementations based on strategic needs.  I look forward to working with and assisting CastleBay’s clients.”

For more information about CastleBay’s services, contact Don MacFarland at 513-218-2473 or don.macfarland@castlebayconsulting.com.

About CastleBay Companies (CastleBay)
CastleBay Companies were founded in 1998 to provide high-impact consulting services to the insurance market. Services include strategic systems planning and acquisition; quality management; program and project set up, management and assessment; business process and requirements analysis; and related software implementation services. CastleBay’s consultants average more than 25 years of insurance industry experience and represent a wealth of experience as executives and officers from world-class vendor and insurance carrier companies. For more information, please visit the CastleBay website at www.castlebayconsulting.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859.803.6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1d6d418-e40a-40a0-946e-8d8210877e65

CB Companies Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42a16th Annual Montgomery Summit Announces its Rise of the Female Entrepreneur Program
PR
11:42aHealth Insurance Innovations, Inc. Expands Established In-House Counsel Team
GL
11:41aINOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:41aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2018
GL
11:41aJCDECAUX : renews and extends the advertising street furniture contract in Bilbao for 15 years
GL
11:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Issuance of new shares in connection with existing stock option program and sale of shares for option holders by way of accelerated bookbuilding
EQ
11:40aGERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:39aNISOURCE IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS NISOURCE INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:39aAgrisel Names Tim Martel Vice President of Sales and Marketing
GL
11:38aMARUBENI : & LO3 Energy Partner to Bring Transactive Energy to Japan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.