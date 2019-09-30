Steve Leung Design : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP LIMITED

梁 志 天 設 計 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2262)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP LIMITED 梁志天設 計集團有限公司 (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that

with effect from 1 January 2020, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company will be changed to: -

Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited

Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central. Hong Kong

Telephone : (852) 3707 2600 Fax : (852) 3707 2699

Application for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited ("New HK Branch Share Registrar") with effect from 1 January 2020. Share certificates uncollected on 31 December 2019 shall be collected from the New HK Branch Share Registrar from 2 January 2020.

By Order of the Board

Steve Leung Design Group Limited

梁志天設計集團有限公司

Xu Xingli

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive Directors are Mr. Siu Man Hei (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yip Kwok Hung Kevin (Chief Financial Officer), Mr. Ding Chunya, Ms. Kau Wai Fun, our non-executive Directors are Mr. Xu Xingli (Chairman) and Mr. Huang Jianhong, and our independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Yi, Mr. Sun Yansheng and Mr. Tsang Ho Ka Eugene.