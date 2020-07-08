Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Steve Manko Joins SkyWater as Chief Financial Officer, Steve Wold Appointed Company's First Chief Administrative Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

SkyWater leadership team expands to drive business processes and efficiencies for growing the company and its focus on reshoring the semiconductor supply chain

SkyWater Technology, the innovator’s trusted foundry partner, today announced that Steve Manko has joined SkyWater as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Steve Wold, former CFO has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Mr. Manko has an extensive finance background through his work as a consultant with both private and public companies, in various industries and stages of the business lifecycle. He has been consulting with SkyWater since early 2019 working with the company’s finance and accounting team on a number of initiatives and projects. Mr. Wold will move into the CAO role and will oversee several organizations within SkyWater including: Quality/Operational Excellence, Human Resource Management, Information Technology and Supply Chain Management.

“As we continue to grow and scale SkyWater as the only U.S. owned and operated semiconductor foundry, it is critical that we streamline our business processes and drive efficiencies across all aspects of our company. In order to accelerate this focus, we are creating a new leadership role to be held by Steve Wold as CAO. Steve has done an outstanding job standing up our CFO function, positioning him as the ideal fit,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater President.

According to Wold, “We are entering a new stage of growth and preparing to capitalize on favorable market conditions to scale and meet the growing demand we anticipate. I’m looking forward to bringing increased emphasis on the critical business operating functions needed to support our growth plan.”

Mr. Manko joins SkyWater as CFO from Riveron Consulting, where he was a Managing Director and led the Financial Advisory Services practice in Minneapolis. He and his team assisted companies through various change events such as acquisitions and internal process changes and optimizations. Prior to Riveron Consulting, Mr. Manko was at Ernst & Young and specialized in the Banking & Capital Markets industries. He spent time in the Cleveland, Ohio and Honolulu, Hawaii offices, before moving with his family to the Twin Cities in 2015.

Mr. Manko holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Akron and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration from Malone University. He is also a member of various accounting and finance committees and organizations.

Sonderman continued, “Steve Manko has been working closely with our finance department for more than a year now, and along with his extensive and proven experience in elevating companies’ profiles and enhancing business operations, he will smoothly transition into the CFO role.”

“I have been impressed with SkyWater’s business model and growth drivers. I’m excited about the company’s market potential at a time when the tech sector is poised for significant growth and there is increasing demand for reshoring of the semiconductor industry’s supply chain,” said Manko. “This is a pivotal time in the company’s evolution and I’m looking forward to being an integral part of its continued growth.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DoD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom design and development services, design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Statement re Document available for viewing
PR
11:18aSNOWFLAKE : Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Snowflake : on AWS and Microsoft Azure Government
BU
11:17aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's SEAT plans five billion euros in investments in 2020-2025
RE
11:17aSEAT urges Spain to 'wake up' and promote electric cars
RE
11:17aNETFLIX : 'Umbrella Academy' stars reunite in 1960s in Season 2 trailer
AQ
11:17a5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 36-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Commencement of subscription period for the rights issue
AQ
11:16aVeruna Welcomes HipTen as New Implementation Partner
GL
11:16aROHM and LEADRIVE Establish a Joint Laboratory
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA : CREDIT AGRICOLE : ECB suffers rare loss in EU court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group