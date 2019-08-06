Log in
Steve Martorano & Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Announce Plans for New Restaurant

08/06/2019 | 03:04pm EDT

Italian-American Culinary Legend, South Philly Native is Big on Flavor and Personality

Yo Cuz!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005854/en/

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano announces new restaurant, “Martorano’s Prime," will open at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano announces new restaurant, “Martorano’s Prime," will open at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 31 that he’s adding a fourth location to his growing portfolio of restaurants: “Martorano’s Prime” at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

Martorano told longtime friend and talk show host Kimmel that Pittsburgh’s Martorano’s Prime will fuse his famous Italian-American menu with high-end steakhouse staples, elevated in Martorano’s signature style. The Kimmel appearance included a cooking demo of linguine and clams, with the colorful commentary and relatable instruction that’s made Martorano a popular TV guest. Recent appearances include The View, Good Morning America, Kathie Lee & Hoda and more.

“Pittsburgh is absolutely a foodie town, plus it has a strong Italian-American community,” said Martorano. “It’s a work-hard, play-hard city that’s proud of its history and always moving forward. I can relate to that. And the riverfront views from our Rivers Casino restaurant will take your breath away. I can’t wait to get up and running.”

Martorano currently operates highly successful restaurants in Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Café Martorano, his flagship restaurant in Florida, was recognized by Open Table as among the “100 Hottest Restaurants in America” and has served celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, Joe Montana, Jamie Foxx, Doug E. Fresh, Ludacris, Vin Diesel, Kevin Hart, and more.

Although Martorano has been a culinary luminary for more than 20 years, his humble beginnings selling sandwiches door-to-door in Philadelphia have provided the foundation for his cuisine and his life. Many of Martorano’s restaurant dishes originated as family recipes, learned at the elbow of his beloved late grandmother. His two books, “Yo Cuz! My Life, My Food, My Way” and “It Ain’t Sauce, It’s Gravy” chronicle his journey: Philly, Florida, casinos, food and fame.

Grand opening of Martorano’s Prime is slated for late 2019.

Rivers Keeps it Fresh with Martorano’s

Rivers Casino is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Pittsburgh this month. The casino opened in August 2009 and has since become a mainstay of the “North Shore Entertainment Corridor” which today includes Heinz Field, PNC Park, Carnegie Science Center and more. Rivers recently added The Event Center, a new 25,000-square-foot grand hall for concerts, expos and galas; opened the state’s top-performing Rivers Sportsbook; and just unveiled plans for The Landing Hotel, opening in 2021.

Andrew’s Steak & Seafood, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s original steakhouse, will permanently close after Labor Day weekend to make way for Martorano’s Prime. The renovation will begin immediately thereafter and is expected to take several months. Andrew’s Team Members will be temporarily reassigned during the construction, and Martorano himself will train Pittsburgh Team Members this fall.

Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena said, “I love going to Martorano’s because there are so many great reasons to go. The Meatball and Salad, the Eggplant Stack, the Lobster Francaise, Homemade Parpadella with Sausage … just knowing Steve’s world-famous menu will soon be available here in Pittsburgh is making my mouth water.”

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh guests can expect the luxe aesthetics found at Martorano’s other locations. Caramel-and-white marble facades intermingled with floor-to-ceiling glass walls will frame the main dining area. Intimate tables for two will dot the perimeter, while four- and six-tops will be on the main floor. Martorano’s Prime will also feature a central bar and private dining area. Interiors will be sumptuous: crystal chandeliers, rich mahogany, cream-colored leather, crisp linens and highly-polished silver. There will be seating for approximately 200, including seasonal tables on the outdoor patio.

For periodic construction updates and additional information, visit RiversCasino.com and follow Rivers Casino on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PITTSBURGH

Located along the Ohio River’s North Shore in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh features 2,708 slots, 128 table games (including a 30-table live poker room), 55 hybrid gaming seats and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers nine distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Grand View Buffet and FLIPT—a riverside amphitheater, a black box Event Center space, a multipurpose Ballroom, live music performances, free parking and promotions and giveaways daily. Rivers, which opened in 2009, employs approximately 1,700 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Pittsburgh. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit RiversCasino.com.


© Business Wire 2019
