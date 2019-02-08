Steve Thom Joins Portfolio Management Team at RPIA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2019) - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") was founded in 2009 with a simple goal: to build a partner-owned alternative fixed income investment manager with a focus on long-term capital preservation and institutional-quality infrastructure.

Today, we are very pleased to announce the following addition to the firm's Portfolio Management Team that will enable us to deepen that commitment and build on our current strengths.

We are pleased to announce that as of March 18, 2019, Steve Thom - former Managing Director and Head of Canadian Credit Trading at RBC Capital Markets - will be joining RPIA as a Principal.

Steve's career at RBC Capital Markets spanned over 27 years following his graduation from Queen's University with a Bachelor of Economics. During his time at RBC, Steve managed trading businesses in Toronto and worked closely with credit businesses in London and New York. He is a CFA® charterholder and brings a tremendous amount of experience in global credit trading and risk management.

We are excited by the addition of Steve to the Portfolio Management Team, which will deepen the strength of the team and position the firm for its next stage of growth.

About RPIA

RPIA is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $4.8 billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals with more than 20 years of debt market expertise and international experience, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a relentless focus on capital preservation and generating positive, absolute returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skill set in credit focus strategies in North American and global markets with a proven track record that has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns.

