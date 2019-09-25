Steve Womack : Womack Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Deal

Log in
Womack Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Deal

09/25/2019

Washington, DC-September 25, 2019....Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) released the following statement after the United States and Japan signed a trade agreement at the UN General Assembly to expand market access for U.S. exporters:

'Today's deal between the United States and Japan will benefit Arkansas's farmers, ranchers, and producers. Increased market access for U.S. agricultural products, including beef, pork, and dairy, will support our economy and businesses. It's another step forward in modernizing our trade policies, and I'm pleased to see us negotiating from strength. Securing new trade deals, as well as passing proposals like the USMCA, is critical to leveling the playing field for hardworking Americans.'

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) has represented Arkansas's Third Congressional District since 2011. He serves as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on the Budget and is a member of the House Appropriations defense and transportation, housing and urban development subcommittees.

Disclaimer

Steve Womack published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 23:22:04 UTC
