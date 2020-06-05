Steven Carlotto Joins Cyber Defense Labs As General Counsel

DALLAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies manage, detect and respond to today's cyber risks, has named Steven Carlotto as General Counsel and member of the company's executive leadership team. In this role, Mr. Carlotto will oversee all corporate legal affairs and serve as a counselor and advisor to the company's senior leaders and Board.

"I have personally known and seen Steve's expert knowledge, breadth of experience, sound judgement and valuable insights make a difference in a variety of situations over the last 25 years. He is an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team," said Robert E. Anderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Cyber Defense Labs. "Steve has led a remarkable career with integrity and honor. We look forward to his perspective and counsel during this time of strategic growth and expansion for Cyber Defense Labs."

Mr. Carlotto served 26 years in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), earning extensive legal and compliance experience along with deep knowledge and unique insights around critical national security issues involving cybersecurity, counterterrorism and counterintelligence. Carlotto entered the FBI as a Special Agent in 1989. He worked in several important field offices including San Diego, New York and Newark in addition to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Carlotto served as the New York Field Office's Chief Division Counsel responsible for providing legal counsel to executive management, special agents and professional support employees. Simultaneously, he also served as the Office's Compliance and Ethics Officer. From 1998 to 2001, Carlotto served as Chief Division Counsel for the FBI's Newark Field Office. In both roles, he worked extensively with the US Attorney's Offices and FBI General Counsel.

While serving in the FBI, Mr. Carlotto also worked in several operational management assignments which included serving as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York City and later as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Counterintelligence Program overseeing nation-state sponsored cyber intrusions, insider threat, and espionage investigations.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Carlotto practiced law for six years at two different defense litigation firms in New York and New Jersey. Mr. Carlotto retired from the FBI in 2018 and returned to practicing corporate law in New Jersey before joining Cyber Defense Labs.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted, cost-effective cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

CYBER DEFENSE LABS

+1.972.737.8200

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-carlotto-joins-cyber-defense-labs-as-general-counsel-301071461.html

SOURCE Cyber Defense Labs