Steven M. Wiltse, CPA Joins Schneider Downs' Expansion Team in Washington D.C.

02/10/2020 | 03:27pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Downs, one of the nation's 60 largest public accounting firms, announced that Steven M. Wiltse, CPA, will serve the firm as its first Senior Consultant for business development in the Washington D.C. region. In his new role, Mr. Wiltse will help Schneider Downs further expand its practice within the Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia markets.

Recognized as one of the nation's largest certified public accounting firms, Schneider Downs offers a full spectrum of business consulting services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic region, including technology and cybersecurity consulting, transaction advisory, retirement planning solutions and wealth management. The firm generates nearly $90 million in revenue annually and employs 480 employees across its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA and office in Columbus, OH.

Schneider Downs recently made the commitment to open an office location in Tysons Corner (McLean), Virginia, to better serve its existing roster of clients in the region. The firm believes it can further expand its client base in the area by focusing on its experience in strategic markets and services.

"We are incredibly bullish on our opportunities in this region," explained Steven D. Thompson, Co-CEO of Schneider Downs. "Steve Wiltse will provide great leadership and experience to help our firm continue to build on the exciting momentum we're experiencing throughout the Mid-Atlantic." 

Mr. Wiltse is a veteran of the Washington D.C. business community, and was a founding partner of Argy, Wiltse & Robinson, P.C., previously one of the 100 largest public accounting firms in the nation. In 2012, the company was acquired by a national firm, where Mr. Wiltse worked until his retirement in 2014. He currently serves as a Board Director of FVC Bank, as well as a consultant for government contractors and real estate organizations. 

"We are very pleased to leverage the unique blend of professional and regional expertise that Steve can deliver," explained John R. Null, shareholder at Schneider Downs and the firm's market leader for the region. "Steve thoroughly understands our business offerings, and has business friends and contacts throughout the region. We have a great base of valued clients in the region, and Steve will help us expand on that foundation."

For Mr. Wiltse, the opportunity with Schneider Downs represents an opportunity to leverage an entire career's worth of business contacts and experiences.

"Schneider Downs' services and niche industry expertise pair well with this region," Mr. Wiltse said. "There is a great need for insightful advisors who can deliver a full roster of CPA and consulting services with a personal, friendly approach. I look forward to helping tell their story."

Schneider Downs is a Top 60 accounting firm providing tax, audit and business advisory services to public, private and nonprofit companies.  The firm offers 80 services from five business units: Assurance and Tax Advisors; Business Advisors; Technology Advisors; Wealth Management Advisors; and Corporate Finance Advisors. With offices in Pittsburgh, Columbus and McLean, Schneider Downs serves clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington D.C., West Virginia, New York, Maryland and beyond.

CONTACT:
Leigha Pindroh
lpindroh@schneiderdowns.com 
412-697-5251

SOURCE Schneider Downs


© PRNewswire 2020
