Steven W. Lieberman, Founder and CEO of The Private Client Group, Is Recognized For A Record 19th Consecutive Year As Summit Financial LLC's Investment Leader

02/07/2020 | 02:31pm EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the preeminent privately owned wealth management firms, Summit Financial LLC, announced that Steven W. Lieberman, MBA, CFP® was named the firm's Investment Leader for 2019.

For 19 years, he has consistently been recognized as the leader of Summit's top-ranking investment management practice.

Mr. Lieberman specializes in providing clients with an ever-expanding suite of sophisticated wealth management and family office services, including consolidated reporting and comprehensive financial planning, investment management, risk management, retirement planning, family philanthropy and estate planning.

Mr. Lieberman graduated from the Wharton School of Business with his Bachelor's Degree (BS) in Economics and his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance. He has been an active Board Member and/or Investment Committee member of numerous privately held and charitable organizations, clubs and societies. 

Mr. Lieberman has been a member of both the Behavioral Finance Network and the Genius Network think-tanks, as well as the Select Advisors Council, the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the Wharton Club of New Jersey, and the Penn Clubs of Metro New Jersey and New York. He is a member of the UJA Ben Gurion and Lester Societies, and is a National Cabinet alum. Mr. Lieberman is an active patron of Stand with Us, the Weizmann Institute of Science, ZOA, and Chai Lifeline. Each year, his Private Client Group hosts their annual team charity event supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Mr. Lieberman resides in Short Hills, NJ with his wife, son and identical twin daughters.

Steven W. Lieberman is the Founder, President and CEO of The Private Client Group Wealth Management, LLC. Summit Financial, LLC is a privately owned wealth management firm with over 200 professionals and support personnel, headquartered in northern New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.thepcg.com. Investment advisory and planning services are offered through Summit Financial, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser ("Summit"). 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Tel. 973-285-3600. Securities brokerage offered through Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments, Member FINRA/SIPC. Headquartered at 18 Corporate Woods Blvd., Albany, NY 12211 ("PKS"). PKS and Summit are not affiliated companies. 02072020-093

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steven-w-lieberman-founder-and-ceo-of-the-private-client-group-is-recognized-for-a-record-19th-consecutive-year-as-summit-financial-llcs-investment-leader-301001105.html

SOURCE Summit Financial, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
