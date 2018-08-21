Log in
Stevenson University : Now Introducing the Greenzone!

08/21/2018 | 12:47am CEST

Presenting the new and improved Owings Mills North Greenzone! Students can now get Stevenson University Student Activities event tickets while going to and from class.

The desk will have someone to answer all questions and help students sign up for events Monday through Thursday between 9AM and 3PM. Tickets will still be available at Rockland Marketplace as well.

In addition, the university has several other new facilities coming this fall, including: a Reading Room and Coffee House in Garrison Hall South, and a new fitness studio in Wooded Way.

Stevenson University published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 22:46:03 UTC
