Steward Health Care : Announces Industry Veteran Brian Dunn as Utah Regional President

Interim President Michael Jensen to continue to serve as President of Davis Hospital & Medical Center

Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest private, for profit physician led health care network, today named Brian Dunn as Regional President of Utah. Dunn brings more than 30 years of health care experience working for leading health care organizations across the region. Michael Jensen, who has been serving as Utah’s interim Regional President since June, will continue to serve as President of Davis Hospital & Medical Center.

“I’m excited and humbled to take on the role as Steward’s Utah Regional President,” said Dunn. “This is a community I have served for many years, and I look forward to building on the access to high quality and affordable health care Steward provides the greater Salt Lake region.”

Most recently, Dunn was an Operating Partner at the private equity firm The Riverside Company. Prior to Riverside, he served as the Chief Executive Officer at Success Health and Executive Vice President for hospital operations at Promise Healthcare. Dunn has also worked for CHG Healthcare Services and as the Chief Executive Officer & President of Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, which is also a Steward family hospital. Dunn returned to the Salt Lake community after having served as the Arizona & Nevada Regional President for IASIS Healthcare. IASIS was acquired by Steward in 2017.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as the interim President for Steward in this important and thriving market. I look forward to continuing to serve the Wasatch Front at Davis Hospital and Medical Center,” said Jensen. “We are pleased to welcome Brian back to the Steward family. He has served as an outstanding and respected leader in this community and his leadership experience will be invaluable to strengthening Steward’s presence here.”

Dunn earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Utah and his Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia. He has served on various community boards including the American Heart Association’s Utah Chapter, Catholic Community Services, Salt Lake Applied Technology College, and the David S. Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. Dunn was recognized in 2003 as a Top 40 business person under the age of 40 by Utah Business Magazine and was recognized as a Solucient 100 Top Hospitals Performance Improvement Leader in 2005.

Dunn’s appointment is effective immediately. He will report to John Polanowicz Steward’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Steward Health Care in Utah

In Utah, Steward Health Care operates five hospitals, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. The Utah Steward network also includes the Davis Hospital Weber Campus Emergency Department, and the Steward Urgent & Primary Care centers in Taylorsville and Woods Cross. Steward Medical Group Utah employs primary and specialty care physicians and surgeons with locations all along the Wasatch Front. The managed care and health insurance services include Steward Health Care Network and Steward Health Choice Utah. Steward Health Care is the exclusive health care partner of REAL Salt Lake soccer clubs and Utah Grizzlies hockey.

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care is the largest private, for profit physician led health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Steward operates 36 hospitals in the United States and the country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The company employs approximately 40,000 health care professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health insurance services. The total number of paneled lives within Steward's integrated care network is projected to reach three million in 2018.

The Steward Health Care Network includes five thousand physicians across 800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

Additional information is available at www.steward.org.

