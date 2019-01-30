Steward Health Care : Announces Industry Veteran Brian Dunn as Utah Regional President

Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest private, for profit physician
led health care network, today named Brian Dunn as Regional President of
Utah. Dunn brings more than 30 years of health care experience working
for leading health care organizations across the region. Michael Jensen,
who has been serving as Utah’s interim Regional President since June,
will continue to serve as President of Davis Hospital & Medical Center.
“I’m excited and humbled to take on the role as Steward’s Utah Regional
President,” said Dunn. “This is a community I have served for many
years, and I look forward to building on the access to high quality and
affordable health care Steward provides the greater Salt Lake region.”
Most recently, Dunn was an Operating Partner at the private equity firm
The Riverside Company. Prior to Riverside, he served as the Chief
Executive Officer at Success Health and Executive Vice President for
hospital operations at Promise Healthcare. Dunn has also worked for CHG
Healthcare Services and as the Chief Executive Officer & President of
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, which is also a Steward family
hospital. Dunn returned to the Salt Lake community after having served
as the Arizona & Nevada Regional President for IASIS Healthcare. IASIS
was acquired by Steward in 2017.
“It has been a great privilege to serve as the interim President for
Steward in this important and thriving market. I look forward to
continuing to serve the Wasatch Front at Davis Hospital and Medical
Center,” said Jensen. “We are pleased to welcome Brian back to the
Steward family. He has served as an outstanding and respected leader in
this community and his leadership experience will be invaluable to
strengthening Steward’s presence here.”
Dunn earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Utah and his
Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth
University/Medical College of Virginia. He has served on various
community boards including the American Heart Association’s Utah
Chapter, Catholic Community Services, Salt Lake Applied Technology
College, and the David S. Eccles School of Business at the University of
Utah. Dunn was recognized in 2003 as a Top 40 business person under the
age of 40 by Utah Business Magazine and was recognized as a Solucient
100 Top Hospitals Performance Improvement Leader in 2005.
Dunn’s appointment is effective immediately. He will report to John
Polanowicz Steward’s Chief Operating Officer.
About Steward Health Care in Utah
In Utah, Steward Health Care operates five hospitals, Davis Hospital and
Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical
Center - West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center and Salt Lake
Regional Medical Center. The Utah Steward network also includes the
Davis Hospital Weber Campus Emergency Department, and the Steward Urgent
& Primary Care centers in Taylorsville and Woods Cross. Steward Medical
Group Utah employs primary and specialty care physicians and surgeons
with locations all along the Wasatch Front. The managed care and health
insurance services include Steward Health Care Network and Steward
Health Choice Utah. Steward Health Care is the exclusive health care
partner of REAL Salt Lake soccer clubs and Utah Grizzlies hockey.
About Steward Health Care
Steward Health Care is the largest private, for profit physician led
health care network in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas,
Texas, Steward operates 36 hospitals in the United States and the
country of Malta that regularly receive top awards for quality and
safety. The company employs approximately 40,000 health care
professionals. The Steward network includes multiple urgent care centers
and skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services,
over 7,900 beds under management, and approximately 2.2 million full
risk covered lives through the company's managed care and health
insurance services. The total number of paneled lives within Steward's
integrated care network is projected to reach three million in 2018.
The Steward Health Care Network includes five thousand physicians across
800 communities who help to provide more than 12 million patient
encounters per year. Steward Medical Group, the company's employed
physician group, provides more than six million patient encounters per
year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Malta and nine
states across the U.S., including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana,
Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.
Additional information is available at www.steward.org.
