Stewart Leadership : Recognized as Top Leadership Development Company

Stewart Leadership announced today that it has been named as a Top Ten Leadership Development Coaching/Training Company of 2019 by HR Tech Outlook. The magazine serves over 54,000 subscribers including senior-level technology and corporate decision makers. The award recognizes leadership and management consulting companies who are poised to be the next generation of leaders in providing training and coaching services, and who have a significant impact in the ecosystem. Winners were announced in the most recent issue of HR Tech Outlook.

Founded in 1980 by John Parker Stewart with headquarters in Portland, OR, Stewart Leadership now serves clients around the globe with consultants based throughout the US. Renowned for delivering a high-touch experience, Stewart Leadership has built long term relationships with companies of all sizes, including some of the largest organizations in the world.

Daniel Stewart, the President of Stewart Leadership located in our Milwaukee, WI office, shared, “We are honored to be recognized by an industry leading publication like HR Tech Outlook. It is gratifying to see how our proven and tailored human capital solutions have positively impacted our clients throughout the years. It is through the success of our clients that has warranted us to receive such an honor.”

The complete list of winners can be found in the July 15th issue of HR Tech Outlook or online.

About Stewart Leadership

Stewart Leadership is a premier human capital development partner, creating tailored, high-quality solutions to achieve results. For over 40 years, Stewart Leadership has built leaders for fortune 500 and midsize companies, government agencies, and start-ups. They listen and deliver impactful and engaging experiences that move teams and organizations forward.

