Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stewart Leads after Day One of FLW Tour Event on Lake Champlain Presented by T-H Marine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pro Tyler Stewart of West Monroe, Louisiana, caught a five-bass limit weighing 22 pounds, 3 ounces to sit atop the leaderboard after day one of the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine. Tied for second place with 20-7 are pros John Voyles of Petersburg, Indiana, and Tom Redington of Royse City, Texas. The full field of 163 anglers, who are casting for a top award of up to $125,000, will continue competition Friday on day two, with just the top 30 fishing Saturday and the final 10 competing Sunday.

Link to photo of pro leader Tyler Stewart

“On the first day of practice, I spent the whole day [focusing] on largemouth. On day two, I tried smallmouth, but just really couldn’t anything going,” said Stewart, a second-year FLW Tour pro. “On the third day of practice I focused on largemouth again and got a little something going, and that’s kind of what I ran with today.

“It started happening pretty quick [this morning]. I caught my weight by like 10:30 [a.m.],” continued Stewart. “I had a 2-pounder in my livewell, and at 11, I caught a 4-pounder that culled, then I left. I’m keeping a flipping stick in my hand all day. I only have a couple of small areas and that’s basically what I’m doing – flipping them up in pretty shallow water.”

Stewart said he caught around 10 keepers throughout his day. He did weigh one smallmouth, a fish he caught after leaving his primary areas.

“I ended up making a quarter-pound cull, which could be pretty crucial,” said Stewart.

The top 10 boaters after day one on Lake Champlain are:

               1st:          Tyler Stewart, West Monroe, La., five bass, 22-3           

               2nd:         John Voyles, Petersburg, Ind., 20-7  

               2nd:         Tom Redington, Royse City, Texas, five bass, 20-7      

               4th:          Casey Scanlon, Lake Ozark, Mo., five bass, 20-0         

               5th:          Lowrance pro Kurt Mitchell, Milford, Del., five bass, 19-15           

               6th:          Hensley Powell, Whitwell, Tenn., five bass, 19-14          

               7th:          Daryl Biron, South Windsor, Conn., five bass, 19-12

               8th:          Lowrance pro Jeff Dobson, Bartlesville, Okla., five bass, 19-9

               9th:          Tommy Dickerson, Orange, Texas, five bass, 19-8       

               10th:        Kurt Dove, Del Rio, Texas, five bass, 19-5

For a full list of results visit FLWFishing.com.

Ryan Salzman of Huntsville, Alabama, earned Thursday’s $500 Big Bass award after bringing a 5-pound, 12-ounce bass to the scale – the largest fish of the day.

Overall there were 804 bass weighing 2,494 pounds, 3 ounces, caught by 163 pros Thursday. The catch included 157 five-bass limits.

In FLW Tour competition, the full field of 163 pro anglers compete in the two-day opening round on Thursday and Friday. The top 30 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight advance to Saturday. Only the top 10 pros continue competition Sunday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.

The total purse for the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine is more than $860,000. The tournament is hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

Throughout the season, anglers are also vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2019 FLW Cup, the world championship of professional bass fishing. The 2019 FLW Cup will be on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Aug. 9-11 and is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. EST each day from the Plattsburgh City Marina, located at 5 Dock St., in Plattsburgh. Friday’s weigh-in will be held at the marina beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s weigh-ins will also be held at the marina, but will begin at 4 p.m.

In conjunction with the weigh-ins, FLW will host a free Family Fishing Expo at Plattsburgh City Marina from 2 to 6 p.m. The Expo is a chance for fishing fans to meet their favorite anglers, enjoy interactive games, activities and giveaways provided by FLW sponsors, as well as learn more about the sport of fishing and other outdoor activities.

Also for youth, the FLW Foundation’s Unified Fishing Derby will be held at Wilcox Dock, located at 90 Cumberland Ave., in Plattsburgh, on Saturday, June 29, from Noon-2 p.m. The event is hosted by FLW Foundation pro Cody Kelley along with other FLW Tour anglers, and is free and open to anyone under the age of 18 and Special Olympics athletes. Rods and reels are available for use, but youth are encouraged to bring their own if they own one. The 1st and 2nd place anglers that catch the most fish will be recognized Saturday on the FLW Tour stage, just prior to the pros weighing in.

Television coverage of the FLW Tour at Lake Champlain presented by T-H Marine will premiere in 2019. The exact air-date will be announced soon. The Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show airs each Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST and is broadcast to more than 63 million cable, satellite and telecommunications households in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean on the World Fishing Network (WFN), the leading entertainment destination and digital resource for anglers throughout North America. FLW television is also distributed internationally to FLW partner countries, including Canada, China, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

The popular FLW Live on-the-water program will air on Days Three and Four of the event, featuring live action from the boats of the tournament’s top pros each day. Host Travis Moran will be joined by veteran FLW Tour pro Todd Hollowell to break down the extended action each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On-the-water broadcasts will be live streamed on FLWFishing.com, the FLW YouTube channel and the FLW Facebook page.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the sport’s top anglers on the FLW Tour on FLW’s social media outlets at FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

# # #

Attachment 

Brian Johnson
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW)
218-428-9641
brian.johnson@flwfishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36pBANDAI NAMCO : Bluefin details exhibits & retail exclusives for anime expo 2019 and hosts an expansive gundam booth on the main show floor 1.1 mb
PU
08:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The RealReal Prices 15M Share IPO @$20/Share
PU
08:35pFACES FOR COOKWARE : data collection industry flourishes as China pursues AI ambitions
RE
08:31pOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Proposals for general mandates to issue and repurchase shares, re-election of retiring directors, declaration of final dividend and notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:31pFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, 29 JULY 2019, AT 10 : 30 a.m. OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
PU
08:31pOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:31pNEXTDC : appoints new board member - Steve Smith
PU
08:29pFDX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts FedEx (FDX) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:26pSHENGJING BANK : Announcements and Notices - Notice of 2019 First Domestic Share Class Meeting
PU
08:26pSHENGJING BANK : Form of Proxy for 2019 First Domestic Share Class Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain needs more nuclear power, electric chargers for climat..
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Boeing sees fix for latest 737 MAX software flaw in September
4APPLE : EXPLAINER: U.S. dependence on China's rare earth - Trade war vulnerability
5BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche Bank passes Fed stress test in boost for its U.S. operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About