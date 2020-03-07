Stewart Shops : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!

Stewart's Shops has always been known as the convenient stop for coffee, snacks, milk, eggs and even ice cream, and now the convenience store chain is offering its customers a second Tesla Supercharger charging station.

The Tesla Supercharger, with six charging stations is now open in the heart of the Adirondacks at the Chestertown Stewart's Shop off exit 25 on I-87, just south of Lake Placid. This is the second Tesla Supercharger the company offers, the other in in the Clinton Corners shop, located on the Taconic Parkway, just north of Poughkeepsie, NY.

As we see a shift to electric cars, providing Tesla Superchargers is just another way We Make Your Life Easier.