Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stewart Shops : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 01:33am EST

Stewart's Shops has always been known as the convenient stop for coffee, snacks, milk, eggs and even ice cream, and now the convenience store chain is offering its customers a second Tesla Supercharger charging station.

The Tesla Supercharger, with six charging stations is now open in the heart of the Adirondacks at the Chestertown Stewart's Shop off exit 25 on I-87, just south of Lake Placid. This is the second Tesla Supercharger the company offers, the other in in the Clinton Corners shop, located on the Taconic Parkway, just north of Poughkeepsie, NY.

As we see a shift to electric cars, providing Tesla Superchargers is just another way We Make Your Life Easier.

Disclaimer

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2020 06:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
01:41aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
RE
01:38aEthiopian draft report blames Boeing for 737 MAX plane crash - sources
RE
01:37aChina's January-February trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion
RE
01:37aChina January-February exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
01:37aETHIOPIAN DRAFT REPORT BLAMES BOEING FOR 737 MAX PLANE CRASH : sources
RE
01:35aChina's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
DJ
01:33aSTEWART SHOPS : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!
PU
01:22aChina January-February iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption
RE
12:55aAfghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four - health ministry spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group