Stewart Shops : It’s the Grand Opening of Granville!

08/18/2018 | 02:16am CEST

08/17/18

It's the Grand Opening celebration at our shop in Granville!

The shop will feature all your favorite Stewart's products along with a greater selection of easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). Everyone in Granville LOVES the pizza! This shop features a walk-in cooler AKA beer cave and a beverage bar with fountain soda, espresso drinks, and iced tea decanters. There's also plenty of seating, plus expanded parking and fuel service.

Stop by and celebrate with us at 56 Quaker Street in Granville

https://vimeo.com/285545747

Disclaimer

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 00:15:04 UTC
