Stewart Shops : Rome NY Grand Opening Event!

08/24/2018 | 12:47pm EDT

08/24/18

We are celebrating the Grand Opening of our Rome shop at 506 Erie Blvd W. in Rome, NY TODAY!

The brand-new shop will feature all your favorite Stewart's products along with a greater selection of easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). We've also added a walk-in cooler called a beer cave and a beverage bar with Pepsi, Iced Tea and Espresso. There's also plenty of seating, plus expanded parking and fuel service with diesel and kerosene.

Come and celebrate with us! All-day specials include FREE single scoop cones, hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew and espresso drinks. Plus, 50¢ deli dogs, $5.99 whole 16' pizza, 50¢ Stewart's Shops sodas and refreshers, buy-one-get-one-free whole subs, half gallon or gallon of milk, half gallon ice cream, and TAKE5 lotto. In addition, all patrons will receive 10¢ off gas, including diesel, premium non-ethanol. (Rome shop only)

We are closer to you!

Disclaimer

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:46:05 UTC
