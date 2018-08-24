Stewart Shops : Rome NY Grand Opening Event!

08/24/18

We are celebrating the Grand Opening of our Rome shop at 506 Erie Blvd W. in Rome, NY TODAY!

The brand-new shop will feature all your favorite Stewart's products along with a greater selection of easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). We've also added a walk-in cooler called a beer cave and a beverage bar with Pepsi, Iced Tea and Espresso. There's also plenty of seating, plus expanded parking and fuel service with diesel and kerosene.

Come and celebrate with us! All-day specials include FREE single scoop cones, hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew and espresso drinks. Plus, 50¢ deli dogs, $5.99 whole 16' pizza, 50¢ Stewart's Shops sodas and refreshers, buy-one-get-one-free whole subs, half gallon or gallon of milk, half gallon ice cream, and TAKE5 lotto. In addition, all patrons will receive 10¢ off gas, including diesel, premium non-ethanol. (Rome shop only)

We are closer to you!