Stewart's Shops is Proud to Partner with Coffee with a Cop

02/14/2020 | 03:33pm EST

Coffee with a Cop is a way for small communities and their local police departments to collaborate for the greater good of their community.

Today, members of the Schenectady Police Department greeted customers at the Van Vranken Avenue shop in Schenectady, NY.

What is Coffee with a Cop?
Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for residents to meet with their local neighborhood police at a safe community spot. It provides an opportunity for residents to have open conversations with their local police department about any concerns or address any questions they may have. These meetings usually involve coffee.

Since We Are Your Coffee Shop, Stewart's Shops is naturally the perfect meeting spot for Coffee with a Cop. This is a program that we are proud to partner with, not just on National Coffee with a Cop Day, but throughout the entire year. We hold Coffee with a Cop events at our shops all year. Local residents are always grateful for the opportunity to talk with local law enforcement.

The next Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for Friday, March 6 at 8 am - 10 am at the Chrisler Avenue Stewart's Shop in Schenectady, NY.

Stewart's Shops Corporation published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:32:04 UTC
