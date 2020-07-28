Your Coffee Shop

Stewart's Shops is YOUR coffee Shop. Stewart's unique coffee is created with our own special blend of coffee beans that gives it that one-of-a-kind flavor that you know and love! Stop in for your favorite of hot, iced, or cold brew coffee. And don't forget to try our limited-edition flavors throughout the year.

Looking for something refreshing? Coming soon, limited edition Sweet Cream iced coffee or cold brew.

Iced Coffee Flavors:

Hazelnut

Caramel Macchiato

French Vanilla

Sweet Cream (New Limited Edition)

Traditional iced coffee is steeped in hot water before cooled down, lightly sweetened, and served over ice. Cold brew coffee grinds are steeped in cold or room temperature water for 12 hours. This creates a unique, unsweetened coffee experience with a smooth, well-balanced, less acidic flavor with all the caffeine to make your day easier.

We know that you love your hot Stewart's morning coffee, so come back in the afternoon for your cold pick me up.

FRESH AND LOCAL (try it in your coffee, hot or cold)

Stewart's Half and Half

Stewart's French Vanilla Half and Half

Stewart's Milk

Stewart's Eggnog

Stewart's Shops is Your Coffee Shop.

What's your flavor?