Stibo Systems : Welcomes New CEO Niels Stenfeldt

Stibo Systems, the global leader in Business-first Master Data Management (MDM)™ solutions, today announced that software and data industry veteran Niels Poulsen Stenfeldt has joined the Company as chief executive officer, taking the helm of the industry leader building on momentum from its recent fiscal year into the next era of growth and transformative innovation.

Stenfeldt brings more than 15 years serving in global leadership positions, successfully driving growth and operational excellence at some of the world’s largest software companies, including Danaher, OpenText, SAP and Oracle. His broad experience base includes leading everything from sales and marketing, to partner and channel strategy, to full P&L responsibility for global organizations.

“We are excited and pleased to bring on Niels to lead Stibo Systems at one of the most exciting periods in our company’s more than 200-year history,” said Hans Damgaard, CEO of parent company Stibo Group. “As we move into the next phase of our journey, Niels brings to the company both profound knowledge and experience, as well as a proven record of working together with his managers and employees to generate global growth. He is without a doubt the right leader to help Stibo Systems achieve the next level of excellence, for our company, our partners and, most importantly, our customers.”

Stenfeldt is replacing longtime CEO Mikael Lyngsø, who left the company in June after more than 30 years of outstanding leadership at Stibo Systems. Stenfeldt joins the company as it is coming off one of its most successful fiscal years, due to increased market demand for comprehensive, integrated multidomain solutions as well as building deeper relationships with the expanding global customer base. In fiscal year 2017/2018, Stibo Systems sold software solutions supporting three times as many data domains than the previous year, achieving a 22-percent increase in the number of new customers over the prior year, and expanding its customer footprint in emerging geographical and vertical markets.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to lead Stibo Systems, a company with an unparalleled track record in driving transformative business outcomes for customers across the globe,” said Stenfeldt. “With a lengthy history of continuous technological innovation, Stibo Systems’ focus has always been on delivering on its Business-first direction focused on customer results. This direction will continue to guide us as we work together with our customers and partners to grow, innovate and reach new heights of success.”

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems believes the future of business requires a Digital Business Core™ of operational data that is continuously shaped and delivered to produce superior business outcomes. Stibo Systems is the driving force behind hundreds of forward-thinking companies around the world who have unlocked the full value of their information; empowering business users to act with confidence in their data, adapt quickly to changing market conditions and go beyond to anticipate what’s next. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, originally founded in 1794. Its corporate headquarters is located in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit www.stibosystems.com.

