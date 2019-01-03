Sticky Inflation Behind Bank of Mexico's Rate Increase

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Stubbornly high inflation and increased inflation expectations prompted the Bank of Mexico to raise interest rates last month despite concerns about weakening economic growth, minutes to the meeting showed Thursday.

The board of governors voted unanimously to lift the overnight interest-rate target to 8.25% from 8% on Dec. 20, a second consecutive increase that pushed the rate to its highest level since January 2009. The central bank kept the door open for further increases and said interest rates would remain high for some time.

Members agreed that the outlook for both inflation and economic growth had worsened, and they remained concerned about some economic policies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office Dec. 1.

Inflation had eased to 4.7% in November from 4.9% the previous month, but in the first half of December jumped back up to 5%, well above the central bank's 3% target. The economy grew 2.1% in the first nine months of 2018, but is expected to slow to 2% or less this year.

Central bankers noted the favorable market response to Mr. López Obrador's first federal budget, which aims for a 2019 surplus excluding debt payments equal to 1% of GDP, with moderate revenue and spending increases.

Most members considered the macroeconomic assumptions in the budget -- such as 2% economic growth, $55 per barrel for Mexican crude oil and an exchange rate of 20 pesos to the U.S. dollar -- to be realistic, but stressed the need for the government to meet its fiscal targets.

There were concerns about the business model of state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, which includes hefty investment in refineries, and by the cancellation of the $13.3 billion Mexico City airport that is partly built.

Days before the central bank's meeting, Mexico's business, government and labor sectors agreed to raise the minimum wage by 16% for most of the country and double it along the northern border with the U.S., which the central bank said risks pushing up costs, affecting employment and prices.

One member said lack of competition in sectors providing as much as 50% of the goods and services consumed by the lowest earners makes it particularly difficult to raise the purchasing power of wages, since wage increases above productivity risk generating inflation.

The member "warned that the fact that minimum wages have been below extreme poverty levels makes it more urgent to create an effective policy to promote competition," the bank said.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com