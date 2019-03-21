StickySend Announces It Will Accept New Customers for Its Email Marketing Service Only If They Are Currently with a Competitor

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting immediately, anyone who is already with any full-service email marketing service provider can reduce their bill by 50% forever by migrating to StickySend. To be eligible for this offer, senders will need to produce a copy of a recent bill and a screenshot of statistics from a recent campaign sent from their current provider. StickySolutions will then create a similar plan that they can sign-up for whenever they are ready.

StickySend decided to raise the bar for senders it accepts and bring them on board for 50% off for three reasons: The first is that the sending practices of these good senders help keep StickySend's IPs clean. (Currently, all of Sticky's IP Sender Scores are at 97 or above!) Second, these senders require little or no send monitoring, as they are sending their emails to those who have consented to receive them. Third, these senders tend to generate fewer support requests, and for those who do, they can be assured that the support staff will be there to offer answers and guidance.

Director of sales, Clyde Joseph points out, "Many of StickySend's current customers were not necessarily unhappy with the email marketing platform they were previously using. However, when they saw a demo or trialed StickySend's platform, it was difficult for them to justify sticking with their current provider when they could get something comparable or better for half the price." In fact, nearly 9 out of 10 of those that view a live demo, or check out the free trial, wind up switching to StickySend.

StickySend was started based on the belief that a substantial number of the most well-known email service providers were making too high a profit margin given the actual costs to run an email marketing service company. Thus, StickySend set up its organizational infrastructure to run on a reasonable profit margin so they could pass on the savings to its customers in the form of reduced prices. Additionally, the customer would not be making any sacrifices regarding deliverability, functionality, or customer service. Furthermore, StickySend's streamlined workflow lets users accomplish things more quickly and effortlessly. Migration is easy as StickySend can port over/recreate customers' lists, signup forms, and templates free of charge.

To learn more and sign up for a free trial or a live demo, go to https://stickysend.com

