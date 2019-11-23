Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Still hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 01:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: ASEAN-United States Summit in Bangkok

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Reuters) - United States national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but warned President Donald Trump would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.

The comments add to growing worries that a Chinese crackdown on anti-government protests in Hong Kong could further complicate the efforts by Washington and Beijing to end a prolonged trade war that has roiled global markets and undercut global economic growth forecasts.

"We were hoping to have (a phase one) deal done by the end of the year. I still think that's possible," O'Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax.

"At the same time, we're not going to turn a blind eye to what's happening in Hong Kong or what's happening in the South China Sea, or other areas of the world where we're concerned about China's activity," he said.

He said that he hoped district elections in Hong Kong would proceed without violence. "That would be a good sign," he said.

Trump on Friday https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-trade-trump/trump-vague-about-whether-he-will-veto-bills-that-back-hong-kong-protesters-idUSKBN1XW1K5 said he had told Chinese President Xi Jinping that crushing the Hong Kong protesters would have “a tremendous negative impact” on efforts to reach an accord to end a 16-month trade war.

He has been vague about whether he would sign or veto U.S. legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong, and boasted that he alone had prevented Beijing from crushing the demonstrations with a million soldiers.

Asked what would be the reaction of United States if China cracked down hard on the protests, O'Brien said on Saturday: "I'm hoping that doesn't happen. We've already seen too much violence in Hong Kong."

"The real question is what is the world prepared to do about China if there is that sort of a crackdown? The United States will do its part," he said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said in October https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/us-chinese-teams-working-on-phase-1-trade-deal-text-mnuchin-idUSKBN1WV2SJ that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators were working on nailing down a "phase one" trade deal text for their presidents to sign in November.

But the deal's completion could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House said this week https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-timing/a-us-china-phase-one-trade-deal-may-not-be-inked-this-year-idUSKBN1XU2C7, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and Washington counters with heightened demands of its own.

By Steve Scherer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.8 End-of-day quote.-49.15%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 3.40% 0.152 End-of-day quote.-20.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev
PU
06:51pStill hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official
RE
06:36pCanada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence - U.S. official
RE
05:58pLAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy to restart talks with ArcelorMittal over ailing Ilva steel plant
RE
05:38pGFO GRAIN FARMERS OF ONTARIO : Grain Farmers of Ontario Looks to Canadian Government for Equal Support During Propane Issues
PU
04:53pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Partnerships with the private sector are vital for boosting global food production and nutrition levels
PU
04:50pITALY COULD USE ESM TALKS TO PUSH ITALIAN CANDIDATE TO HEAD FUND : Panetta
RE
03:03pWANG YI : Operation of multilateral mechanisms should not be thwarted for selfish gains
PU
03:03pWANG YI : G20 should take a lead in promoting multilateralism
PU
03:03pWANG YI : G20 should provide political guidance to IMF reform
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
2ARAMCO IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
3BASF SE : BASF : Germany's BASF starts building $10-billion petrochemical project in China
4ERICSSON AB : GERMAN 5G BIDDERS MUST GUARANTEE NO FOREIGN STATE MEDDLING: CDU
5Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group