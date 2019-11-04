Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Still time' for Thailand to solve U.S. duty-free issue: U.S. commerce secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand still has time to renegotiate with the United States over a suspension of duty-free preferences on imports of Thai goods before the suspension takes effect in April, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

The United States last month suspended duty-free treatment for $1.3 billion worth of Thai imports, including seafood products, under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme, saying Thailand did not afford workers "internationally recognised worker rights".

The loss of duty-free treatment, which Thailand said would incur duties around $60 million a year for Thai products, has stirred a sense of anti-U.S. sentiment among some in the Southeast Asian country that has been enjoying closer ties with China in recent years.

During a speech about U.S. commitment in Asia, Ross said that he would be remiss if he did not address the GSP issue given its publicity in Thailand.

"There's still time to renegotiate the underlying issue of workers' rights," Ross said, noting the suspension was scheduled to take effect in April.

The value of the affected products accounts for 30% of Thai exports under GSP to the United States and around a "trivial" 0.38% of total Thai exports, Ross said.

"The GSP issue has been blown way out of proportion," he said. "It's no big deal."

FULLY COMMITTED

Ross spoke at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum, which is aimed at showcasing U.S. investment in the region and highlighting that its presence matters.

While Washington only sent lower-level delegations to Southeast Asian summits this year without President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence, raising concerns that it could no longer be relied on as a counterweight to China's increasing regional might, Ross gave a reassuring message.

"The Trump administration is extremely engaged and fully committed to this region," Ross said.

"We will continue to negotiate trade deals with countries in this region."

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aHKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops
RE
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese mainland rolls out measures to further boost economic, cultural ties with Taiwan
PU
01:56aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
01:52a'STILL TIME' FOR THAILAND TO SOLVE U.S. DUTY-FREE ISSUE : U.S. commerce secretary
RE
01:52aAsia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says
RE
01:52aINDIA TO CONTINUE TALKS ON RCEP TRADE DEAL : Australian minister
RE
01:39aTHE CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES 'RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS : Highlights of 2019 and Prospects for 2020'
PU
01:39aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
PU
01:36aANALYST RESEARCH GIVES WIDE RANGE FOR ARAMCO VALUATION : sources
RE
01:29aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group