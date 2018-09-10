Stillwater Technologies Adds Two Executives

DAYTON, Ohio and TROY, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital, LLC and the Board of Managers of Stillwater Technologies, LLC ("Stillwater") are pleased to announce the addition of two new executives. Dennis J. Miller has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and John V. Handelsman has been elected Chairman.

"We could not be more pleased with the additions of Dennis and John to this team," said David Brixey, Managing Director at Brixey & Meyer Capital. "Dennis and John will leverage their extensive experience that will provide tremendous value to the fund, Stillwater's customers and employees."

Dennis has spent the past three decades in various executive leadership roles in the aerospace/defense, OEM and low-cost manufacturing/assembly industries, including stints with GE Aircraft Engines, Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Teledyne. Most recently, Dennis was General Manager of a $100 million bearings plant located in the Midwest.

John is the Operating Partner at Brixey & Meyer Capital and comes with significant prior board experience including as a Director of dba Direct, Inc. and Scioto Properties, LLC, and as Chairman of Thinkronize, Inc. and Epipheo, Inc. He has also served as a member of many advisory boards.

About Stillwater:

Stillwater is a leading provider of precision-machined fabrications and weldments serving the aerospace, robotics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial industries. Stillwater combines in-house engineering, machining, fabrication, and welding capabilities to provide a best in class solution to their customers. From concept to delivery, or art to part, Stillwater is counted on by some of the world's largest companies to meet the complex needs with the highest level of quality, every time. For more information about Stillwater, visit www.stlwtr.com.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio. Brixey & Meyer Capital's core team intersects financial services expertise, transactional experience and entrepreneurial passion to succeed. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com. To stay informed on future updates, follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

