Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stillwater Technologies Adds Two Executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

DAYTON, Ohio and TROY, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital, LLC and the Board of Managers of Stillwater Technologies, LLC ("Stillwater") are pleased to announce the addition of two new executives.  Dennis J. Miller has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and John V. Handelsman has been elected Chairman. 

Brixey & Meyer Capital Logo

"We could not be more pleased with the additions of Dennis and John to this team," said David Brixey, Managing Director at Brixey & Meyer Capital. "Dennis and John will leverage their extensive experience that will provide tremendous value to the fund, Stillwater's customers and employees."

Dennis has spent the past three decades in various executive leadership roles in the aerospace/defense, OEM and low-cost manufacturing/assembly industries, including stints with GE Aircraft Engines, Goodyear Tire & Rubber and Teledyne.  Most recently, Dennis was General Manager of a $100 million bearings plant located in the Midwest.

John is the Operating Partner at Brixey & Meyer Capital and comes with significant prior board experience including as a Director of dba Direct, Inc. and Scioto Properties, LLC, and as Chairman of Thinkronize, Inc. and Epipheo, Inc.  He has also served as a member of many advisory boards.

About Stillwater:
Stillwater is a leading provider of precision-machined fabrications and weldments serving the aerospace, robotics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial industries. Stillwater combines in-house engineering, machining, fabrication, and welding capabilities to provide a best in class solution to their customers. From concept to delivery, or art to part, Stillwater is counted on by some of the world's largest companies to meet the complex needs with the highest level of quality, every time.  For more information about Stillwater, visit www.stlwtr.com.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:
Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.  Brixey & Meyer Capital's core team intersects financial services expertise, transactional experience and entrepreneurial passion to succeed. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com.  To stay informed on future updates, follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here

Media contact:
Terri McIntosh
937-291-4110
Terri.McIntosh@BrixeyandMeyerCapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stillwater-technologies-adds-two-executives-300709750.html

SOURCE Brixey & Meyer Capital


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pEditas Medicine Announces U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Affirms Favorable U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Decision in CRISPR Interference
GL
07:57pUKRAINIAN EXCHANGE : Resumes Quote-Driven Trading
PU
07:57pALPHABET : Most Teens Prefer to Chat Online, Rather Than in Person
DJ
07:57pRYANAIR : bars journalists from AGM as pilot dispute rumbles on
RE
07:56pSUGARMADE : SGMD) Turns Sights toward Supplying Burgeoning Cannabis Industries
AQ
07:56pKevin Mason, Chantel Grant, GM Law Firm, National Legal Staffing Support, LLC, Reliant Account Management (RAM) Servicing, Inc, and Resolvly, LLC Believe They Will Come Out Strong in The Face of Their Lawsuit
AC
07:55pPIVIT EXPLORATION INC : . to Acquire Pinot Gold Inc.; Secures Strategic and District-Scale Red Lake Position On-Trend with and Adjacent to Great Bear Resources Dixie Project
AQ
07:55pFINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2023 : Prominent Growth with Study of the Development of New Products, Significant Demand, Participation of Leading Players Social Finance: IT Intelligence Markets added Most up-to-date research on “Global Financial Technology Market – Detailed Analysis Of The Present Market Along With Future Outlook, 2023” to its huge collection of research reports
AQ
07:55pALLUVIONIC : is Making Waves by Earning SBA 8(a) Small Business Certification
BU
07:53pNUTRANOMI : NutraNomics (NNRX) Provides Detailed Shareholder Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.