StimGuard Announces Corporate Name Change to Micron Medical and Appointment of CEO as part of Expansive Executive Management Team

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StimGuard LLC, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, injectable electroceutical device solutions for urological conditions, today announced that it is changing its corporate name to Micron Medical Corporation. In addition, effective immediately, Stephen Deitsch has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will join the Company’s board of directors. Co-founder Laura Tyler Perryman will now assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) in order to focus on product development, regulatory and clinical affairs efforts. In addition, Kenneth Peters, MD, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) while retaining his ongoing medical practice positions. The corporate rebranding and leadership changes reflect the Company’s evolution toward becoming a fully-integrated commercial organization.



“As we prepare to begin U.S. commercialization of our Protect PNS, the world’s first implantable, office-based, drug free tibial nerve stimulator system for overactive bladder, we are ensuring our branding and infrastructure are well-aligned to support a successful launch,” said Ms. Tyler Perryman. “With his vast financial leadership experience in the healthcare industry, Stephen is the right person to lead Micron Medical as we evolve into a commercial company. I look forward to leveraging my extensive knowledge of this innovative technology after treating 10,000 patients with our older technology in pain management, to now focus on our continued product innovation and clinical excellence programs.”

“I am thrilled to lead Micron Medical at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Mr. Deitsch. “A multi-billion dollar market opportunity exists for our micron-sized injectable technology, and we are committed to executing a focused commercial strategy and a capital efficient business model that will position us well for sustainable growth. In addition, I look forward to continue working closely with the talented Micron team as we further enhance the capabilities of our device and procedures.”

“As one of the founders, it is a pleasure to welcome Stephen Deitsch to the Micron team and continue the standard of excellence for advancement of neuromodulation in the field of urology,” said Dr. Peters. “As we prepare to launch these products, Stephen is well-equipped to focus on commercialization and growth, allowing the technology team to maintain their focus on innovation and product excellence for OAB, urinary and fecal incontinence, pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction and many more modalities that can utilize this injectable wireless technology.”

Mr. Deitsch has over 20 years of corporate financial leadership experience in the medical technology and healthcare service industries, including over ten years with Zimmer Biomet in various executive financial roles, and most recently as Chief Financial Officer of publicly-traded BioScrip, Inc., where Mr. Deitsch was instrumental in closing its merger with Option Care Health (Nasdaq: OPCH).

Dr. Peters is an innovator in neuromodulation who has been instrumental in developing sacral, pudendal and tibial neuromodulation for voiding dysfunction and pain. He has treated thousands of patients with neuromodulation throughout his academic career.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

Contacts

Gil Bao

Micron Medical Corporation

info@micronmed.com

888.691.0585