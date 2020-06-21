Stimulus Options Create Election-Season Quandary for Senate Republicans

By Andrew Duehren and Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The choice before Senate Republicans pondering the need for additional economic stimulus couldn't be more fraught.

Joining Democrats and the White House to pass another bill could help speed a rebound from recession in an election year that is shaping up to be challenging for the party. But the prospect of more aid has started to alienate conservative supporters wary of large-scale spending. That has pushed some Republican senators to hope that the economy recovers without more fiscal support, even as Covid-19 cases are rising in some states.

"It could turn out that we need another bill. But we've got to make doubly sure that we need it," said Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.). "And what's a few weeks when there's been a lot of money pumped out there?"

Republicans have postponed deliberations until mid-July, just weeks before unemployed Americans are scheduled to stop receiving the extra $600 a week in jobless payments that the $2.2 trillion Cares Act gave them. That leaves little time to forge a consensus and reach an agreement with Democrats and the White House.

"It's a push and pull between conservatives that don't want spending and vulnerable Senate Republicans who probably need to have some type of stimulus going to constituents who truly need it," said Ron Bonjean, a former spokesman for House and Senate Republican leadership who is close to the White House.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and economists associated with both parties have urged Congress to avoid prematurely pulling back on spending, which was blamed for the slow recovery from the 2007-2009 recession.

But some lawmakers have pointed to recent, stronger-than-forecast economic data to argue that a recovery is under way and the economy doesn't need much more government support. A report this month showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April, though it still remains at the highest levels since the Great Depression.

Conservatives opposed to more spending are ramping up lobbying efforts against another bill and are pushing tax cuts instead. Steve Moore, a former Trump campaign adviser, said he met with some Senate Republicans this month to pitch a temporary reduction in payroll taxes, which Democrats oppose.

A decade ago, votes for the financial-system rescue galvanized the Tea Party movement that pulled congressional Republicans to the right. Accusations of being a big spender can still hurt in a GOP primary.

"If we see another massive trillion-dollar package out there, there's absolutely room for us to talk to activists -- who are also constituents of lawmakers. That will also be coming," said Brent Gardner, chief government affairs officer at Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group financed, in part, by Charles Koch.

The White House has indicated as much as $2 trillion more in stimulus is possible, pushing a range of ideas, from cuts in payroll and capital-gains taxes to tax breaks for restaurant meals and tourism. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has floated the possibility of another round of direct payments to households.

While Senate Republicans haven't yet embraced any of the administration's proposals, a White House push for another bill could pull them along.

"In areas where there was some hesitation, the White House's strong conviction that there needs to be another bill is probably helpful," said Sen. Roy Blunt (R., Mo.), a member of GOP leadership. "I think we'll have another bill."

With almost 20 million Americans thrown out of work since February, House Democrats last month passed a $3.5 trillion bill that would extend the $600 in extra weekly unemployment payments through December, send households more stimulus checks and provide $1 trillion to state and local governments whose revenues have been hit by the pandemic.

"When will Senate Republicans finally get the message?" said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). "We must act now."

A compromise among House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House could easily top $1 trillion, said Ben Koltun, senior research analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors, a research firm. By moving slowly now, he said, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and other Republican senators are setting the lower bounds of that debate and await more data on the health of the economy and the course of the pandemic.

"The goal for McConnell is to be more targeted and not sweeping," Mr. Koltun said.

Beyond opposing Democratic efforts, Republicans aren't yet united on elements of any new package. Extra unemployment benefits and ailing state and local budgets have proven particularly contentious. Some Republicans have pushed to end extra jobless benefits and block more money to states. Others have sought to pass more state and local aid and provide more benefits to workers.

GOP lawmakers are also looking at business tax breaks for retaining workers, a back-to-work bonus for employees and accelerated use of tax credits for corporations.

Even the Republican push to bolster liability protections for firms that could face coronavirus-related lawsuits, once the GOP rallying cry for the next round of legislation, has started to face opposition.

"There have been some discussions on Republicans who want some protections on liabilities," said Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.). "My fear is they'll trade that for borrowing another trillion dollars, and I don't think that exchange is a worthwhile exchange."

This next phase of the congressional negotiations will shape the final months of the election campaign. The political stakes are high.

President Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in public-opinion polls. No party has held the White House with unemployment over 8%, and the last president to finish his term with a net job loss was Herbert Hoover, who was defeated for re-election by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932.

And the odds for Democratic Senate candidates look strong in several states, including Arizona and Colorado. Democrats need a net gain of three seats plus the presidency to take control of the Senate.

Some Senate Republicans only want to wait so long to act.

"As this recovery unfolds, we're going to learn more about what type of assistance we need and where it needs to be targeted," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.). "But it can't go too long, obviously. The small-business sector -- for them, you can't wait six months to help them. They won't be around to help."

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com