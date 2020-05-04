Stimulus Spending Emerges as Friction Point in Congress

By Kate Davidson and Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- After committing trillions of dollars to support the coronavirus-stricken economy, lawmakers are starting to disagree on how much more to spend -- and whether pulling back too soon could stunt a recovery.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, say trillions more will be needed to help states, workers and business contend with a recession that is forecast to be the deepest since the 1930s.

Senate Republicans -- particularly Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky -- say they are starting to be concerned about the risk of wasteful spending and the ballooning national debt.

Congress has authorized $3.5 trillion in new spending in the past five weeks. As a proportion of gross domestic product, that is about what it spent over five years during and after the last recession, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a Washington group that favors deficit reduction.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the annual budget deficit will nearly quadruple by the end of the fiscal year in September to $3.7 trillion, pushing debt to 101% as a share of gross domestic product, the highest since the end of World War II.

In normal times, that might prompt deficit hawks to worry that public debt will crowd out private borrowing or that federal borrowing costs would rise. But these aren't normal times.

Proponents of more spending cite the lessons of the 2007-09 recession, when a burst of stimulus was quickly followed by efforts to rein in the budget deficit. They say the pullback was premature and made the downturn deeper and longer.

Even those who normally advocate fiscal prudence say it is no time to fret about deficits.

"When your farm is burning, you don't worry if you have enough water to make it through the next three crop seasons. You put out the fire and then you worry about it later," said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Similarly, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who has long said the U.S. must put its fiscal house in order, said that calls for deficit reduction now are misplaced.

"This is not the time to act on those concerns," he said at a virtual news conference last week. "This is the time to use the great fiscal power of the United States to...get through this with as little damage to the longer-run productive capacity of the economy as possible."

So far, the response to the crisis, which has seen more than 30 million Americans apply for first time unemployment benefits since mid-March, has been swift and bipartisan. But the consensus began breaking down late last month.

"The emergency is beginning to recede. And we need to think about the long-term consequences of racking up this amount of debt," Mr. McConnell said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on April 22. He has since said he wants the next bill to include liability protections for companies from pandemic-related lawsuits.

Republicans point to programs from the 2009 stimulus law they view as wasteful, and they say their aim now is to avoid spending unrelated to fighting the pandemic emergency.

Mr. McConnell wants to see how current policies are working before committing to more spending, said Rohit Kumar, a former McConnell aide now at PwC LLP.

"If he thinks that Democrats are moving toward asking for spending that's totally unrelated, then flagging a deficit concern now makes perfect sense," Mr. Kumar said.

Before the pandemic, Republicans expressed little concern at rising deficits, which were driven by tax cuts enacted in 2017 and bipartisan budget deals that boosted spending.

"It's interesting that this issue is suddenly being raised when they cut taxes as much as they did," said Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Pa.). "They were not worried about the debt level at that point."

Congress spent trillions during the 2008-09 recession to rescue banks and auto companies, send checks to households and suspend payroll taxes. Unemployment steadily fell and growth picked up.

Within a few years, policy makers began to curb soaring deficits, an effort fueled by tea party Republicans who pushed the Obama administration into deals on spending caps.

Jacob J. Lew, who served as Treasury secretary in the Obama administration, said spending cuts restrained growth.

"We stopped too soon last time, and fiscal tightening after 2010 slowed the recovery," said Mr. Lew, who thinks the government should spend relatively freely until unemployment approaches precrisis levels.

Others argue that record-low interest rates give the government plenty of leeway to borrow. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is about 0.6%, down from 2.9% a year ago.

Olivier Blanchard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for Economics, a nonpartisan Washington think tank, has called on economists to reconsider their views on debt, arguing that the U.S. can afford to borrow more as long as the economy's growth exceeds the cost of borrowing.

Some lawmakers are advocating a third approach, which would tie future bursts of spending to economic benchmarks such as the unemployment rate, eliminating the need for Congress to take separate votes each time.

In its stimulus package passed in March, Congress boosted jobless benefits by $600 a week through July 31. Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) wants to keep extending benefits until the unemployment rate comes down, phasing out the extra benefit as the unemployment rate comes down.

Claudia Sahm, director of macroeconomic policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, said tying enhanced aid to economic conditions is especially useful because the trajectory of the virus, and the possibility for recurring shutdowns, is so uncertain.

"They've done the right thing on the front end, now we've got to get them to commit to the right thing on the back end," said Ms. Sahm.

--Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com and Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com