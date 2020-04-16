Stimulus to Add $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade, CBO Says

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The stimulus package passed last month to mitigate the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus will add $1.8 trillion to federal budget deficits over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

The legislation, known as the Cares Act, aims to provide more than $2 trillion of financial assistance to U.S. households, businesses and financial markets. But because much of that aid will be extended in the form of loans that will have to be paid back, the impact on the deficit is smaller.

Federal spending is projected to rise by $1.314 trillion in the 2020-2030 period as a result of the legislation, the CBO said, while revenues are expected to fall by $446 billion.