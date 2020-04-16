Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stimulus to Add $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade, CBO Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The stimulus package passed last month to mitigate the economic devastation wrought by the novel coronavirus will add $1.8 trillion to federal budget deficits over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

The legislation, known as the Cares Act, aims to provide more than $2 trillion of financial assistance to U.S. households, businesses and financial markets. But because much of that aid will be extended in the form of loans that will have to be paid back, the impact on the deficit is smaller.

Federal spending is projected to rise by $1.314 trillion in the 2020-2030 period as a result of the legislation, the CBO said, while revenues are expected to fall by $446 billion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pU.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump to unveil plan for return
RE
06:01pNNSA NATIONAL NUCLEAR SECURITY ADMINISTRATION : releases instructions for virtual public hearing on Draft Environmental Impact Statement for proposed plutonium pit mission at SRS
PU
05:55pTrump to release guidelines for phased-in re-opening of U.S. economy
RE
05:48pBoeing restarting commercial airplane production next week
RE
05:46pBANK OF JAMAICA : Press Release - Bank of Jamaica B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation - Recipients
PU
05:39pUK throws coronavirus lifeline to more big businesses
RE
05:39pStimulus to Add $1.8 Trillion to U.S. Budget Deficit Over Decade, CBO Says
DJ
05:38pBANK OF CANADA : Oil price shock alone would have warranted big rate cut
RE
05:27pUtilities Up As Weak Data Spurs Risk Aversion, Weighs On Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : .S. Travel Praises Travel and Torism&rsqo;s Inclsion in White Hose Economic Task Force
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
2PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Par Pacific Holdings Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
3BENEFITFOCUS, INC. : BENEFITFOCUS : As COVID-19 Challenges Employers, Managing Workforce Reductions with Empat..
4Analysis of COVID-19-Telecom Power Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Investments in Telecommunication to Boost G..
5FORTERRA, INC. : Forterra Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group