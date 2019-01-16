Stimwave Announces Completion of the SURF Randomized Clinical Trial of First Minimally Invasive, Miniature Wireless SCS System

Positive Six-Month Results Demonstrate Substantial Benefits over
Historical Conventional Battery Legacy System Reported Outcomes
Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical device
bioelectronic technology, today announced pending publication and
completion of long-term clinical data from the SURF study.
The SURF RCT study, a prospective, randomized, multi-center clinical
trial was the first ever pivotal study conducted utilizing a wirelessly
powered Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) system comparing a variety of
waveform options without a separate trialing device. Without limitations
on power delivery classically associated with implantable batteries and
combined with the flexibility in programming utilizing Stimwave’s
proprietary multi-waveform automated WaveCrestTM iOS
programming platform, the study participants were able to leverage the
most state of art capabilities and options available in the industry to
optimize their pain relief outcomes and dial in the appropriate waveform
and frequency customized to their unique pain relief needs. Notable, in
the two-arm study, high and low frequency, back and leg pain responders
were over 92% and 86% respectively.
“Unique among neurostimulation systems, Stimwave has shown through this
RCT the advantages of effectively utilizing wireless technology to
deliver the proper dosing and programming versatility to pain suffers.
In addition, using their wireless WaveCrest programming system, Stimwave
can deliver a multitude of waveforms (low frequency, high frequency,
tonic, and burst) to the same patient, using the same hardware, without
the need for a separate trialing procedure to be performed. This allows
the patient to cycle between waveforms, tailoring the stimulation to
that individual patient,” said Andrea Trescot, MD, FIPP, Chief Medical
Officer of Stimwave. “All of these options allow clinicians to use the
stimulation pattern that works best for that patient. This is
personalized, individualized medicine at its best.”
The study enrolled 100 patients at 7 U.S. centers. Nagy Mekhail M.D., of
the Cleveland Clinic served as national principal investigator of the
study. The SURF study demonstrated 100% implant placement success and no
implant related serious adverse events. After an initial 30-day trial
period with the permanent implanted device, and throughout a six-month
follow-up, treated patients experienced statistically significant
improvement in VAS scores in both arms of the study. Results met or
exceeded historical reported RCT studies with IPGs, with sustainable VAS
pain reduction in the active high frequency arm at over 76% in the SURF
study at the 6 months end point.
“We are pleased with the positive results from the SURF study and
thankful to all of the investigators and patients who participated in
this important research,” said Laura Tyler Perryman, Co-Founder and CEO
of Stimwave. “We look forward to further exploring the various
advantages of wireless power delivery and developing the body of
evidence to enhance patient’s lives without excess burden, compilations
and a lifetime of battery changes.”
Study investigator Aaron Calodney, MD, FIPP of Precision Spine Care
Tyler Texas, is presenting the SURF 6 month data at the North American
Neuromodulation Society meeting January 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
and at a private invitation only event the same evening.
The Freedom SCS System is the world’s first wireless, fully-programmable
SCS neuromodulation device providing a life-changing technological
breakthrough for the more than 90 million people in the U.S. who endure
daily chronic back and leg pain. The Freedom stimulators are designed to
be a less-invasive alternative to treat patients with chronic pain,
typically that would otherwise warrant surgery to place paddles leads or
large IPGs, which have been reported to have substantial complications
in at least a third of all patients. The Freedom SCS System is FDA
Cleared and commercially available in the US at the low frequency
parameters (frequencies at or below 1,500 Hz) demonstrated in the study.
While the Freedom SCS System’s high frequency stimulation (frequencies
from 1,500 Hz to 10 kHz) is not yet marketed in the United States, these
parameters are commercially available in the European and Australian
markets. The safety and effectiveness of the Freedom SCS System’s high
frequency stimulation parameters is in review with the FDA for market
clearance.
About Stimwave
Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device
company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization
of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators,
providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and
highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily
incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its
patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation,
increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the
economic impact of pain management. www.stimwave.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005778/en/