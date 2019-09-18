Log in
Stimwave Launches Post-Market Peripheral Neuropathy Pain Relief Randomized Controlled Trial for Pain Awareness Month

09/18/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Treating painful small fiber peripheral neuropathy with wireless electroceutical therapy

Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical device bioelectronic technology, in honor of September Pain Awareness Month, today announces the launch of a new randomized clinical trial treating painful peripheral neuropathy, the “SMOOTH” study.

Painful peripheral neuropathy resulting from damage to the peripheral nervous system affects an estimated 20 million people in the United States alone according the CDC.

Nerve stimulation is a well-established treatment for chronic neuropathic pain. However, traditional equipment has under served most of the patient population with pain distributions that are difficult to target.

This study will focus on comparing the commercially available SCS and PNS therapy versus sham (device off state) in a prospective, randomized controlled trial with a 12-month end point. The study will take place at over 20 sites throughout the US in conjunction with neuropathy diagnostic testing centers.

“Utilizing the innovative Stimwave wireless technology for pain associated with peripheral neuropathy has proven effective for many patients in my practice,” said Ryan Pollina, MD, the SMOOTH study Principal Investigator and Medical Director Blue Water Pain Specialists. “I look forward to conducting this prospective study to generate Level 1 evidence for the therapy and to widen the awareness of this novel, drug free, micro-technology option for patients suffering from the debilitating effects of peripheral neuropathy.”

Stimwave has the first FDA cleared wireless Freedom Stimulator devices for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS). These devices are the world’s first wireless, fully programmable, stimulators for pain management and represent a life-changing technological breakthrough for the more than 90- million people in the U.S. who endure daily chronic back and leg pain.

To learn more about participating in the SMOOTH peripheral neuropathy study, please see www.stimwave.com/smooth.

About Stimwave

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of pain management. The Freedom SCS System is the world’s first wireless, The Freedom SCS System is FDA Cleared and commercially available in the US, Europe, and Australia at the frequency parameters from 5 Hz to 10 kHz. Learn more about Stimwave products and research at www.stimwave.com


© Business Wire 2019
