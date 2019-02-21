Log in
Stimwave Named to Fast Company's List of 2019 World's Most Innovative Companies

02/21/2019 | 08:33pm EST

Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical device bioelectronic technology, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019.

The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s volatile world. Half of the companies on this year’s MIC 50 list are appearing for the first time.

“We are honored and humbled to be named by Fast Company in their prestigious list of innovative thought leaders. Stimwave’s team and clinicians are what enable our ability to change the lives of so many people in pain throughout the world with our breakthrough technology,” said Laura Tyler Perryman, Founder and CEO of Stimwave.

Stimwave offers the world’s only wireless micro-sized device cleared by the FDA to treat chronic neuropathic pain throughout the body, from back and leg pain addressed by spinal cord stimulation to peripheral nervous system (PNS) treatment for shoulder pain, wrist and elbow pain, knee pain, hip pain and more, allowing more patients to be treated than ever before with a viable, affordable alternative to help fight opioid usage across the country.

Representing a life-changing technological breakthrough for the more than 400 million people worldwide who endure daily chronic pain, the Stimwave Freedom Stimulators are also the smallest neuromodulation devices available, at a volume size of 0.25 cc compared to the next smallest form factors at 25 cc and greater – 100 times the footprint of Stimwave.

This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“Established players are showing the same kind of nimbleness that we’ve generally associated with startups,” said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27th. The hashtag is #fcmostinnovative.

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of pain management. www.stimwave.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine Of The Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2019
