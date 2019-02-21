Stimwave Named to Fast Company's List of 2019 World's Most Innovative Companies

Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical device
bioelectronic technology, has been named to Fast Company’s
prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019.
The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both
industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s
volatile world. Half of the companies on this year’s MIC 50 list are
appearing for the first time.
“We are honored and humbled to be named by Fast Company in their
prestigious list of innovative thought leaders. Stimwave’s team and
clinicians are what enable our ability to change the lives of so many
people in pain throughout the world with our breakthrough technology,”
said Laura Tyler Perryman, Founder and CEO of Stimwave.
Stimwave offers the world’s only wireless micro-sized device cleared by
the FDA to treat chronic neuropathic pain throughout the body, from back
and leg pain addressed by spinal cord stimulation to peripheral nervous
system (PNS) treatment for shoulder pain, wrist and elbow pain, knee
pain, hip pain and more, allowing more patients to be treated than ever
before with a viable, affordable alternative to help fight opioid usage
across the country.
Representing a life-changing technological breakthrough for the more
than 400 million people worldwide who endure daily chronic pain, the
Stimwave Freedom Stimulators are also the smallest neuromodulation
devices available, at a volume size of 0.25 cc compared to the next
smallest form factors at 25 cc and greater – 100 times the footprint of
Stimwave.
This year, Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out
groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They
also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature
franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of
the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of
innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
“Established players are showing the same kind of nimbleness that we’ve
generally associated with startups,” said Fast Company deputy
editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.
Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue
(March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC,
as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February
27th. The hashtag is #fcmostinnovative.
Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device
company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization
of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators,
providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and
highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily
incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its
patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation,
increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the
economic impact of pain management. www.stimwave.com
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital
intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most
influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business.
Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most
prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American
Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine
Of The Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and
six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication
Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is
Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is
published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication
Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
