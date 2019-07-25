Log in
Stimwave : To Appeal Delaware Court Order

07/25/2019 | 08:04am EDT

Stimwave Technologies, the leading innovator of wireless medical pain relief implant bioelectric technology, announced today that it will be appealing the United States District Court for the District of Delaware's ruling granting in part a motion for preliminary injunction sought by Nevro Corp.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision to grant in part Nevro’s request that limits programming the widest array of patient care options and will be appealing the ruling,” said Laura Perryman, Founder and CEO of Stimwave. “Stimwave has doubled its revenue year over year before offering expanded spinal cord stimulation programming in the U.S. covered by the Court’s order and we expect our one-of-a-kind, wireless, IPG-free technology to continue to drive this rapid-growth trajectory as planned, even during the pendency of our appeal for this specific feature."

Stimwave’s Freedom Stimulators are utilized for Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation (DRG) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS). DRG and PNS will not be affected by this ruling. Stimwave features the first and only wireless micro-sized neuromodulation devices cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration – utilizing Stimwave’s unique, patented Wireless Pain Relief® technology, which features an implant technology 95 percent smaller than other neuromodulation devices on the market without implantable batteries. These devices treat back and leg pain as well as shoulder pain, wrist and elbow pain, knee pain, hip pain and more. Stimwave’s stimulators also provide the widest compatibility with MRIs in the industry, with 1.5T & 3 T Full Body MRI scan conditions.

About Stimwave
Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic burden of pain management. www.stimwave.com.


© Business Wire 2019
