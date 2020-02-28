Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stimwave and Nevro Reach Settlement In Patent Infringement Lawsuit: Stimwave Agrees to a Permanent Injunction in Exchange for Dismissal of Lawsuit with No Damages Assessed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:02am EST

Stimwave Will Continue To Focus On Its Uniquely Differentiated Neuromodulation Technologies, Which Include Minimally Invasive, MRI-Compatible, and Battery-Free Pain Relief for the Entire Body. Stimwave Will Cease Commercialization of Spinal Cord Stimulation Products that Deliver Therapy Between 1,500 Hz and 100,000 Hz

Stimwave Technologies, Inc., a global medical device company that provides minimally invasive, MRI-compatible, battery-free implantable devices to treat chronic pain, today announced the settlement of Nevro’s patent infringement lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Stimwave has agreed to cease commercialization of all high frequency spinal cord stimulation systems, globally, in exchange for dismissal of the lawsuit with no damages assessed. The settlement pertains exclusively to spinal cord stimulation (SCS) and does not affect in any way Stimwave’s commercialization of its peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) products for chronic pain management.

For its spinal cord stimulation products only, Stimwave has agreed to a permanent injunction such that Stimwave’s spinal cord stimulation products will not deliver any therapy that includes pulse frequencies between 1,500 Hz and 100,000 Hz.

“The new management team at Stimwave is pleased to put this litigation from past management behind us,” said Paul LaViolette, Stimwave’s chairman and interim CEO. “We will continue to focus commercialization on the tiny form factor of our Freedom neurostimulators, which can be used throughout the body, eliminate the need for large internal batteries, and are fully MRI compatible. Those attributes are the key to our products’ consistent double-digit annual growth and potential to disrupt both the spinal cord and peripheral nerve neuromodulation market.”

About Stimwave Technologies, Inc.

Stimwave Technologies, Inc. is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators. These miniature neurostimulators provide patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost effective pain management solution. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting edge platform to become the default for neuromodulation, increasing accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic burden of pain management. www.stimwave.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : How Bruno Fernandes is changing the way Manchester United play - Ole
AQ
07:22aEUROPA LEAGUE : Manchester United give team update ahead Club Brugge clash
AQ
07:22aACCESS BANK : Top funding sources for African female tech founders, startups
AQ
07:21aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Uncertainty hangs over Serie A as Juve host Inter Milan
AQ
07:20aMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
07:20aMENCAST : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
07:20aOSLO BØRS VPS : Partial retirement of SBVB16 and 17
PU
07:20aFULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
07:20aASIA TELEVISION : Appointment of non-executive director, appointment of independent non-executive director and change of composition of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee
PU
07:20aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group