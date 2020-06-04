Log in
Stingray Boats Launches Their 2020 "CASH TO SPLASH" Special - Ingman Marine

06/04/2020 | 08:35am EDT

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingman Marine, a boat dealership with 4 Florida locations, recently announced to boat buyers that they can receive up to $6,000 back on specific in-stock stingray models. The Summer Savings Event Special is called "CASH TO SPLASH" and lasts between May 1st, 2020 to August 31st, 2020. Buyers receive a rebate discount on any of Ingman Marine's qualified in-stock boat models.

Stringray models include:

  • $2,000 Rebate = 182SC, 191DC, 186CC
  • $3,000 Rebate = 192SC, 201DC/DS, 204LR, 206CC, 212SC, 214LR, 216CC
  • $4,000 Rebate = 231DC, 236CC
  • $6,000 Rebate = 269DC

The Stingray boat model lineup consists of deck boats, sport deck, sport boat, cuddy cabin models, and their flagship dual console. These boat types offer a wide variety of options that target angler driven layouts and family cruisers. To qualify for this rebate discount, boat buyers must have their boats registered by August 31st, 2020.

About Stingray boats
The town of Hartsville, South Carolina is home base of Stingray Boats. They are considered one of the leading independent boat builders in the United States. Their manufacturing space covers over 225,000 square feet. Stingray has upgraded its facilities to be one of the most technologically advanced in the US. They employ a state-of-the-art robotic driven production to provide some of the highest award-winning designs available on the boat market today.

The founder, Al Fink, started the Stingray company in 1979. The company has been said to have originated from two boat molds and a passion for excellence, My Fink's initiative was to produce one of the best performing powerboats available within the boat manufacturing industry. Stingray models have grown to consist of 23 options.

About Ingman Marine
Ingman Marine is family-owned and operated for over 35 years of experience. Gary Ingman, The owner, has grown the company into 4 award-winning dealerships that sell new and pre-owned boats as well as trailers. Ingman Marine also offers 'FIVE STAR CERTIFICATION' Yamaha outboard service. Ingman Marine is one of the top-ranked Yamaha dealers in the USA. To find out more, go to their website: https://www.ingmanmarine.com/20-stingray-cash-to-splash-sale/

To learn more about the sales event, visit or call one of Ingman Marine's 4 offices located in Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Placida, and North Fort Myers. Come into any of our 4 convenient Florida locations to test drive your favorite model

Ingman Marine
Port Charlotte
1189 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33953
Phone: (941) 255-1555

Ingman Marine
Sarasota
8311 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34238
Phone: (941) 360-0088

Ingman Marine
Placida
15001 Gasparilla Rd.
Placida, FL 33946
Phone: (941) 697-1000

Ingman Marine
North Ft Myers
14531 North Cleveland Ave.
North Ft Myers, FL 33903
Phone: (239) 599-9069

Media Contact:
Mike Brimer
241019@email4pr.com 
(941) 697-1000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stingray-boats-launches-their-2020-cash-to-splash-special---ingman-marine-301070457.html

SOURCE Ingman Marine


© PRNewswire 2020
