Stingray Boats Launches Their 2020 "CASH TO SPLASH" Special - Ingman Marine

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingman Marine, a boat dealership with 4 Florida locations, recently announced to boat buyers that they can receive up to $6,000 back on specific in-stock stingray models. The Summer Savings Event Special is called "CASH TO SPLASH" and lasts between May 1st, 2020 to August 31st, 2020. Buyers receive a rebate discount on any of Ingman Marine's qualified in-stock boat models.



Stringray models include:

$2,000 Rebate = 182SC, 191DC, 186CC

$3,000 Rebate = 192SC, 201DC/DS, 204LR, 206CC, 212SC, 214LR, 216CC

$4,000 Rebate = 231DC, 236CC

$6,000 Rebate = 269DC

The Stingray boat model lineup consists of deck boats, sport deck, sport boat, cuddy cabin models, and their flagship dual console. These boat types offer a wide variety of options that target angler driven layouts and family cruisers. To qualify for this rebate discount, boat buyers must have their boats registered by August 31st, 2020.



About Stingray boats

The town of Hartsville, South Carolina is home base of Stingray Boats. They are considered one of the leading independent boat builders in the United States. Their manufacturing space covers over 225,000 square feet. Stingray has upgraded its facilities to be one of the most technologically advanced in the US. They employ a state-of-the-art robotic driven production to provide some of the highest award-winning designs available on the boat market today.

The founder, Al Fink, started the Stingray company in 1979. The company has been said to have originated from two boat molds and a passion for excellence, My Fink's initiative was to produce one of the best performing powerboats available within the boat manufacturing industry. Stingray models have grown to consist of 23 options.

About Ingman Marine

Ingman Marine is family-owned and operated for over 35 years of experience. Gary Ingman, The owner, has grown the company into 4 award-winning dealerships that sell new and pre-owned boats as well as trailers. Ingman Marine also offers 'FIVE STAR CERTIFICATION' Yamaha outboard service. Ingman Marine is one of the top-ranked Yamaha dealers in the USA. To find out more, go to their website: https://www.ingmanmarine.com/20-stingray-cash-to-splash-sale/

To learn more about the sales event, visit or call one of Ingman Marine's 4 offices located in Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Placida, and North Fort Myers. Come into any of our 4 convenient Florida locations to test drive your favorite model

Ingman Marine

Port Charlotte

1189 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Phone: (941) 255-1555

Ingman Marine

Sarasota

8311 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34238

Phone: (941) 360-0088

Ingman Marine

Placida

15001 Gasparilla Rd.

Placida, FL 33946

Phone: (941) 697-1000

Ingman Marine

North Ft Myers

14531 North Cleveland Ave.

North Ft Myers, FL 33903

Phone: (239) 599-9069

