Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund : Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on Priority Income Fund Merger

Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund (“SAGC”) announced that it will hold a
special meeting of shareholders at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on May 6,
2019 at SAGC’s corporate headquarters, 18100 Von Karman Avenue, Suite
500, Irvine, CA 92612. At the special meeting, shareholders will be
asked to approve the merger of SAGC with and into Priority Income Fund,
Inc. (“Priority”) and adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the
“merger agreement”), dated as of December 21, 2018, between SAGC and
Priority.
Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2019 (the
“record date”), will be entitled to vote at the special meeting and any
adjournment thereof. SAGC and Priority expect to close the merger in the
second quarter of 2019, subject to approval by SAGC shareholders and
other customary closing conditions.
The proposed merger is a “NAV for NAV” transaction, pursuant to which
SAGC shareholders would receive the number of shares of Priority common
stock determined by applying an exchange ratio that compares the
respective net asset values of SAGC and Priority shortly before closing.
Priority is a non-traded, closed-end fund registered as an investment
company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Priority is managed by
Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team
of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of
Prospect Capital Management L.P.
Priority’s existing common stock offering, unrelated to the proposed
merger, is expected to continue uninterrupted during the regulatory and
SAGC shareholder approval process in connection with the proposed merger.
About Priority Income Fund
Priority is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and
grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured
loans or pools of senior secured loans known as CLOs. Such loans will
generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the
assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and
public companies based in the United States. For more information, visit www.priority-incomefund.com.
About Prospect Capital Management L.P.
Headquartered in New York City, Prospect Capital Management L.P. is an
SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and
affiliates, has a more than 30-year history of investing in and managing
high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private
partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its
affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on
credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect
has approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management as of December
31, 2018. For more information, please call (212) 448-0702 or visit www.prospectcap.com.
About Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund
SAGC is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management
investment company that is registered under the Investment Company Act
of 1940, as amended. SAGC’s investment adviser is Stira Investment
Adviser, LLC, an affiliate of the Steadfast Companies, a group of
integrated real estate investment, management and development companies.
The Steadfast Companies, with their corporate office located in Irvine,
California, own or manage more than $5.6 billion in real estate assets
and employ a staff of over 2,100 in the United States and Mexico as of
December 31, 2018. Since their founding in 1994, the Steadfast Companies
have, directly or indirectly, sponsored over 50 privately or publicly
offered prior real estate investment programs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Because
such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on
any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements
contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the
risk factors sections of Priority’s and SAGC’s joint prospectus and
proxy statement and other reports filed by them with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on
which such statements were made, and none of Priority, Prospect, or SACG
undertake any obligation to update any such statements that may become
untrue because of subsequent events.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger of SAGC with and into Priority,
Priority and SAGC have filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on
Form N-14 that includes a prospectus and a proxy statement on Schedule
14A (collectively, the “Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) that will be
mailed to shareholders of SAGC following effectiveness of the
Registration Statement on Form N-14. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE
URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY
AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PRIORITY,
SAGC, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security
holders are able to obtain the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and
other documents filed with the SEC, free of charge, from the SEC’s
website (www.sec.gov)
and from SAGC’s website (www.stiraALLternatives.com).
Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the Joint
Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by
contacting SAGC at (877) 567-7264.
Participants in the Solicitation
Priority and SAGC and their respective directors, trustees, executive
officers, other members of their management, employees and other persons
may be deemed to be participants in the anticipated solicitation of
proxies in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding
Priority’s directors and executive officers is available in its
definitive proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
filed with the SEC on September 18, 2018 (the “Priority 2018 Proxy
Statement”) and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information
regarding SAGC’s trustees and executive officers is available in its
final prospectus filed with the SEC on April 30, 2018 (the “SAGC
Prospectus”) and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. To the extent
holdings of securities by such directors, trustees or executive officers
have changed since the amounts disclosed in the Priority 2018 Proxy
Statement, the SAGC Prospectus or the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus,
such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in
Ownership on Form 4 filed by such directors or executive officers, as
the case may be, with the SEC. More detailed information regarding the
identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect
interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the Joint
Proxy Statement/Prospectus and in other relevant materials to be filed
with the SEC. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the
sources indicated above.
No Offer, Solicitation, Recommendation or Advice
The information in this press release is for informational purposes only
and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or
the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to
or in connection with the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall
there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. NEITHER THE SEC
NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF ANY
OFFERING AND ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.
Nothing in this press release should be construed as a recommendation to
invest in any security or consisting of any legal, accounting, tax,
regulatory, financial or other advice. Each SAGC shareholder should make
its own independent investigation and consult with its own advisors for
independent advice as to the legal, tax, regulatory, financial,
accounting and other aspects of the proposed merger, as they relate to
such SAGC shareholder.
Past Performance is No Guarantee of Future Results
Information contained in this press release concerning Priority’s past
performance is being provided for informational purposes only and should
not be viewed as being indicative of the investment results that may be
achieved by any SAGC shareholder with respect to the shares of Priority
common stock that it would receive in connection with the proposed
merger. Such information represents the investment results of Priority
as a whole and is not necessarily the investment results that may be
achieved by any individual investor in Priority, including without
limitation any SAGC shareholder. The investment results achieved by any
SAGC shareholder with respect to the shares of Priority common stock
that it would receive in connection with the proposed merger may differ,
perhaps substantially, from the information contained in this press
release.
