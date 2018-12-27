Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund : and Priority Income Fund Announce Agreement to Merge

Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund (“SAGC”) and Priority Income Fund,
Inc. (“Priority”) announced today that the two funds have entered into a
definitive merger agreement whereby SAGC would merge with and into
Priority, with Priority being the surviving entity of the merger.
Priority’s Board of Directors and SAGC’s Board of Trustees have approved
the proposed merger, and SAGC’s Board of Trustees has recommended
approval of the proposed merger to its shareholders. Approval of
Priority’s shareholders is not required for the proposed merger. SAGC
and Priority expect to close the merger in the first or second quarter
of 2019, subject to approval by SAGC shareholders and other customary
closing conditions.
The proposed merger is a “NAV for NAV” transaction, under which SAGC
shareholders would receive the number of shares of Priority common stock
determined by applying an exchange ratio that compares the respective
net asset values of SAGC and Priority shortly before closing. Priority
is a non-traded, closed-end fund registered as an investment company
under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Priority is managed by
Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team
of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of
Prospect Capital Management L.P.
“The proposed merger is expected to provide SAGC shareholders with
significantly increased shareholder distributions, improved scale,
better fixed cost absorption, increased access to financing and enhanced
portfolio diversification, while staying consistent with SAGC’s
historical corporate senior secured and floating rate credit asset
allocation focus,” said Richard Gann, President of SAGC.
Priority seeks to achieve its income and other investment objectives by
investing at least 80% of its total assets in high yielding senior
secured and floating rate corporate loans either directly or through
securities issued by pools of primarily first lien loans called
collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). To date, Priority has invested
predominantly in the equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. Priority
commenced operations in January 2014 and had approximately $336 million
of net assets (as compared to approximately $36 million for SAGC) as of
September 30, 2018.
“We believe that SAGC and Priority shareholders will find compelling the
multiple expected benefits of the proposed merger, including a
significantly increased anticipated cash distribution rate from SAGC’s
approximately 7% historic distribution rate to Priority’s approximately
10% current distribution rate,” said M. Grier Eliasek, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Priority. “We appreciate the opportunity to
provide an attractive solution for SAGC shareholders and welcome
discussions with any other non-traded funds that face similar
scale-related issues as we continue to grow our business.”
Priority’s existing common stock offering, unrelated to the proposed
merger, is expected to continue uninterrupted during the regulatory and
SAGC shareholder approval process in connection with the proposed merger.
About Priority Income Fund
Priority is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and
grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured
loans or pools of senior secured loans known as CLOs. Such loans will
generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the
assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and
public companies based in the United States. For more information, visit www.priority-incomefund.com.
About Prospect Capital Management L.P.
Headquartered in New York City, Prospect Capital Management L.P. is an
SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and
affiliates, has a more than 30-year history of investing in and managing
high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private
partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its
affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on
credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect
has approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management as of
September 30, 2018. For more information, please call (212) 448-0702 or
visit www.prospectcap.com.
About Stira Alcentra Global Credit Fund
SAGC’s investment adviser is Stira Investment Adviser, LLC, an affiliate
of the Steadfast Companies, a group of integrated real estate
investment, management and development companies. The Steadfast
Companies, with their corporate office located in Irvine, California,
own or manage more than $5.6 billion in assets and employ a staff of
over 2,100 in the United States and Mexico as of September 30, 2018.
Since their founding in 1994, the Steadfast Companies have, directly or
indirectly, sponsored over 50 privately or publicly offered prior real
estate investment programs.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Because
such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on
any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements
contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the
risk factors sections of Priority’s and SAGC’s respective prospectuses
and other reports filed by them with the SEC. Forward-looking statements
in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were
made, and none of Priority, Prospect, or SAGC undertake any obligation
to update any such statements that may become untrue because of
subsequent events.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger of SAGC with and into Priority,
Priority and SAGC intend to file with the SEC a Registration Statement
on Form N-14 that will include a prospectus and a proxy statement on
Schedule 14A (collectively, the “Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus”) that
will be mailed to shareholders of SAGC following effectiveness of the
Registration Statement on Form N-14. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE
URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY
AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR
ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION ABOUT PRIORITY, SAGC, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED
MATTERS. When available, investors and security holders will be able
to obtain the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed
with the SEC, free of charge, from the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov)
and from SAGC’s website (www.stiraALLternatives.com).
Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the Joint
Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by
contacting SAGC at (877) 567-7264.
Participants in the Solicitation
Priority and SAGC and their respective directors, trustees, executive
officers, other members of their management, employees and other persons
may be deemed to be participants in the anticipated solicitation of
proxies in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding
Priority’s directors and executive officers is available in its
definitive proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders
filed with the SEC on September 18, 2018 (the “Priority 2018 Proxy
Statement”). Information regarding SAGC’s trustees and executive
officers is available in its final prospectus filed with the SEC on
April 30, 2018 (the “SAGC Prospectus”). To the extent holdings of
securities by such directors, trustees or executive officers have
changed since the amounts disclosed in the Priority 2018 Proxy Statement
or the SAGC Prospectus, such changes have been or will be reflected on
Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed by such directors or
executive officers, as the case may be, with the SEC. More detailed
information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their
direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be
set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus when such documents
become available and in other relevant materials to be filed with the
SEC. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources
indicated above.
No Offer, Solicitation, Recommendation or Advice
The information in this press release is for informational purposes only
and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or
the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to
or in connection with the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall
there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any
jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. NEITHER THE SEC
NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF ANY
OFFERING AND ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.
Nothing in this press release should be construed as a recommendation to
invest in any security or consisting of any legal, accounting, tax,
regulatory, financial or other advice. Each SAGC shareholder should make
its own independent investigation and consult with its own advisors for
independent advice as to the legal, tax, regulatory, financial,
accounting and other aspects of the proposed merger, as they relate to
such SAGC shareholder.
Past Performance is No Guarantee of Future Results
Information contained in this press release concerning Priority’s past
performance is being provided for informational purposes only and should
not be viewed as being indicative of the investment results that may be
achieved by any SAGC shareholder with respect to the shares of Priority
common stock that it would receive in connection with the proposed
merger. Such information represents the investment results of Priority
as a whole and is not necessarily the investment results that may be
achieved by any individual investor in Priority, including without
limitation any SAGC shareholder. The investment results achieved by any
SAGC shareholder with respect to the shares of Priority common stock
that it would receive in connection with the proposed merger may differ,
perhaps substantially, from the information contained in this press
release.
