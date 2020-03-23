Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stock Futures Rebound After Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:37am EDT

By Anna Isaac and Joanne Chiu

U.S. futures climbed, reversing steep losses Monday after the Federal Reserve announced additional support for the financial system.

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases and Washington's delay over an economic rescue package had rattled markets earlier in the day, sending U.S. stock futures, global stocks and oil prices lower.

S&P 500 futures turned positive after briefly hitting the maximum 5% loss allowed in a single session. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes registered their worst weeks since October 2008. The turnaround came after the Fed said it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

"Open-ended asset purchases are undoubtedly a positive. The Fed's move will prove supportive for riskier assets today," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald.

"Access to credit and liquidity, the passing of the U.S. fiscal package, and the slowdown in the spread of the disease are the three things we need to see for a recovery. This is one of the three from the Fed, but it's a big one," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Markets had been lower overnight after Senate Democrats blocked a $1.3 trillion rescue package after a dispute with Republicans over corporate bailout provisions and aid to dislocated workers. Lawmakers and administration officials still hoped to reach an agreement to allow both chambers of Congress to approve it as the week opened Monday.

Investors said the delay in reaching an agreement in Washington had helped drive up volatility expectations in markets. The Cboe Volatility Index or VIX rose 9.7% to 72.43, before dropping to 64.5 after the Fed announcement. It reached an all-time high last Monday of 82.69.

European markets were lower, but recovered from steeper losses. The Stoxx Europe 600 pan-continental index fell 2%, and the German Dax dropped 0.5%. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected doctor. The government is set to adopt fiscal measures worth EUR500 billion ($535 billion) to help cushion Europe's economic powerhouse from the impact of the pandemic.

While stocks fluctuated, investors sought shelter in traditional safe-haven assets, such as bonds, gold and currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, a return to a more traditional trading pattern that gave some investors solace. For several days last week, those assets fell along with stocks, a sign that markets were coming under severe strain.

"We're not at a turning point yet, we're still seeing a crisis in markets. But, there are signs that some of the stress may be easing," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank. He pointed to efforts central banks, including the Federal Reserve, made last week to calm markets.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.114 percentage point to 0.824%, according to Tradeweb, as investors sought the safety of government bonds. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

In Asia-Pacific, most stock benchmarks dropped. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 6% to levels last reached in 2012, despite the country's federal government rolling out a stimulus package of 66 billion Australian dollars ($38 billion). Indian shares plunged, triggering trading halts, with the S&P BSE Sensex index falling 13%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the downtrend, ending 2% higher. It had been closed Friday, when some other Asian markets had rallied. Shares in SoftBank Group, a major index constituent, soared on plans to sell up to Yen4.5 trillion ($41 billion) of assets to buy back shares and redeem debt.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.98% 8715.21 Delayed Quote.-32.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.45% 18686.49 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 -0.15% 6901.406428 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.31% 6785.704133 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 2.02% 16887.78 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2247.98 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
S&P/ASX 200 -5.62% 4546 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
SENSEX 30 -13.15% 25981.24 Real-time Quote.-27.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:37aStock Futures Rebound After Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
09:01aStock Futures Rebound After Fed's Latest Stimulus Move
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Oil Fall as Rescue Package Stalls in Senate
DJ
06:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Oil Fall as Rescue Package Stalls in Senate
DJ
05:11aEUROPE : European stocks sink again as virus deaths mount
RE
05:10aEUROPE : European stocks sink again as virus deaths mount
RE
04:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks and Oil Fall as Coronavirus Cases Surge
DJ
03:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks and Oil Fall as Coronavirus Cases Surge
DJ
12:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks and Oil Fall as Coronavirus Cases Surge
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Announces Immediate Action Plan in Context of Sharp Decrease in Oil Prices
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group