Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Powell's Comments

U.S. stock futures advanced ahead of views from Federal Reserve policy makers on the health of the U.S. economy, and a flurry of earnings reports from major American companies.

The gains also coincided with a statement from Gilead Sciences saying that a clinical trial evaluating its drug remdesivir in coronavirus patients had concluded.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 1.4%, suggesting the blue-chip index could open higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.8%.

Investors are now turning their attention to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET after the central bank concludes its two-day policy meeting. His views on the tools and options available to the Fed if the economy deteriorates further will be of particular interest as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a pronounced contraction in global output. U.S. officials have largely ruled out experimenting with negative interest rates.

"They've done everything they feel they need to do right now," said Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics. "The communication challenge is going to be conveying that they will do more if needed, but that doesn't mean they have to do more right now."

After cutting interest rates to near zero in mid-March, the Fed began a torrent of bond-buying programs to stabilize markets, while offering support to other corners of the market to bolster the availability of credit. These measures have helped stocks stage a rapid recovery in the face of a deep recession.

Investors will seek to learn how long the Fed expects the economic downturn to last, said Eddy Loh, senior investment strategist at Maybank Group Wealth Management.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, shares in Alphabet climbed 7% after Google's parent company posted strong results for the first quarter. Revenue rose 13% from a year before, adding to indications that Silicon Valley might weather the slowdown better than others in the corporate world.

Shares in Facebook, due to report earnings after markets close Wednesday, rose 3.3% in premarket trading. Other blue-chip companies scheduled to publish earnings include Microsoft, Qualcomm and Tesla.

General Electric shares fell 5.9% premarket after the company said it was cutting $2 billion in costs to offset falling sales and profits. Boeing rose 4% after the aircraft manufacturer said it planned to cut jetliner production and 10% of its workforce.

Data Wednesday showed that gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced in an economy, fell 4.8% in the first quarter. The contraction is the steepest since the last recession.

Some investors are hopeful that the shock, though severe, won't permanently damage the U.S. economy. If the lockdowns last no more than a few months and there is no second wave of infection, "we will recover, " said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Swiss private bank Lombard Odier. House sales, electricity consumption and road traffic have picked up fast in parts of Asia that have eased restrictions on movement, Mr. Chaar said.

Oil markets remained volatile. Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, climbed 4.2% to $23.69 a barrel. Futures contracts that will deliver West Texas Intermediate in July, the benchmark for U.S. crude markets, rose 7.8% to $18.99 a barrel. A contract that will deliver crude in June jumped 17.5% to $14.50 a barrel. Investors have sold the June contract in recent days to avoid taking hold of physical barrels of oil at a time when storage space is running out.

Among European equities, shares in major banks were among the best performers. Deutsche Bank climbed 5.6% after first-quarter results were better than expected, largely driven by an 18% jump in investment-banking revenue. Barclays rose 7.7% as its investment bank generated record quarterly revenue.

Asian stock benchmarks broadly rose. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.5% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ticked up almost 0.3%. Japan's market was closed for a public holiday.

