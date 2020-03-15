Stock Futures Slide After Fed Slashes Rates -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

Stock futures slid Sunday evening at the open of trading after the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero, a sign that investors remain worried that the coronavirus will fuel a recession even with borrowing costs dropping.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid about 1,040 points, or 4.6%, while S&P 500 futures fell 5% to once again hit a limit designed to stall further drops. S&P futures have hit the 5% limit down several times recently. Futures tied to the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.2%, indicating yields were set to decline. Changes in futures don't necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell and moves Sunday evening can be especially volatile.

Stocks last week extended a period of dizzying gyrations that ended an 11-year bull-market run. Even after posting its best day since October 2008 on Friday after President Trump declared a national emergency over the pandemic, the S&P 500 ended the week 20% below its February all-time high.

In addition to slashing borrowing costs, the Fed said it would buy $700 billion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, a program called quantitative easing. It also said it was activating swap lines with five other central banks -- including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England -- to smooth out disruptions in overseas dollar-funding markets.

The move signaled to investors that the central bank is trying to stave off a virus-induced recession that results in job losses and a major dent to corporate profits. The Fed's attempt to soothe markets that were chaotic last week was also an encouraging sign to analysts.

"They certainly pulled out all the stops...They're really out in front of the downward spiral," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist and managing director at MUFG. "I'm hoping this move they've made will help stocks settle down a little."

Still, Mr. Rupkey noted that more emergency action by the Fed could also raise investor concerns about the economy because it comes before many data points have signaled a sharp slowdown.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also cited a plunge in global oil prices as a factor driving the Fed's decision on a conference call with the press Sunday evening. Crude prices have been sliced in half this year with the virus denting travel and Saudi Arabia and Russia launching a price war that threatens to flood global energy markets. Brent crude, the global gauge of crude prices, fell 5.2% to $32.08 a barrel Sunday evening.

The move came ahead of the Fed's scheduled two-day meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank also unveiled steps to boost lending, including by cutting the rate charged to banks for short-term emergency loans from its discount window to 0.25% from 1.75%. Investors will also be monitoring comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to hold a news conference later Sunday evening.

Sunday's move also came after the Fed took several steps last week to calm the Treasury market, which is the most liquid and actively traded bond market in the world. Outsize swings in Treasury yields and other safe-haven assets have added to investor anxiety lately. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a record low of 0.501% last Monday before rebounding to 0.946% on Friday. Yields fall as prices rise.

Despite the Fed's action, some analysts expect markets to remain volatile with many segments of the global economy shut down in tandem due to the coronavirus. The drastic rate cut also leaves the central bank with little room to take further action should the economic outlook darken much further.

Gold also climbed alongside Treasury futures, with investors favoring assets that tend to hold their value during times of market and economic turmoil. Most-active gold futures were up about 2%, paring some of last week's declines. Lower rates make the metal more attractive to yield-seeking investors.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 others, fell 0.5%.

