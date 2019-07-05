Stock Futures Tick Lower After Strong June Jobs Report

By Lauren Almeida and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Friday after a better-than-expected June jobs report clouded expectations of an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 pointed to opening losses of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, suggesting major indexes face slightly bigger losses than had been expected before the release of the latest jobs data.

U.S. employers sped up their pace of hiring last month, adding 224,000 jobs, the Labor Department said. Although the number came in above analysts' projections and underscored the continued strength of the U.S. labor market, it somewhat dashed investors' expectations of an interest-rate cut at its policy meeting later this month.

"The bounceback in the June jobs number may splash cold water on the notion of an imminent Fed rate cut," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank.

Chris Dillon, a capital-markets investment specialist at T. Rowe Price, was somewhat more optimistic that the central bank will be able to eventually cut interest rates since the total number of jobs added last month fell below 225,000. A number above that would have skewed the running monthly average higher, taking rate cuts out of play.

The number, coming in just below that, keeps the average low enough to justify an eventual rate cut, albeit not at the rate the market expects.

As stock futures fell, U.S. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.998%, versus 1.965% just before the jobs report.

Elsewhere, stocks weakened in Europe Friday after a mixed session in Asia. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.4% in midday trade, with Germany's DAX down 0.4% after data showed German manufacturing orders fell in May.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

The U.S. dollar firmed, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, up 0.2%. But the dollar could be vulnerable if nonfarm payrolls data are weak, as the results are likely to figure in the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest-rate policy.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.2% to $63.42 a barrel. Gold fell 0.5%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com