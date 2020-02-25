Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stock Images Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Stock Images to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the stock images market, and it is poised to grow by USD 1.82 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005557/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for stock images has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Stock Images Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Editorial
  • Commercial

Image source

  • Macrostock
  • Microstock

License model

  • RM
  • RF

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40764

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our stock images market report covers the following areas:

  • Stock Images Market size
  • Stock Images Market trends
  • Stock Images Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for moving images as one of the prime reasons driving the stock images market growth during the next few years.

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the stock images market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the stock images market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Stock Images Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist stock images market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the stock images market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the stock images market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock images market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:28pSEADRILL : SDRL – Q4 2019 earnings release date and conference call information
PU
03:28pNEXITY : Webcast Presentation - 2019 Results
PU
03:28pANI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Launch of Tolterodine Extended-Release Capsules
PU
03:28pCANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. : Financial Results to November 30, 2019
AQ
03:27pCITY VIEW GREEN : IIROC Trading Halt - CVGR
AQ
03:27pBUSINESS AS USUAL : foodora Canada receives decision from Labour Board
AQ
03:26pGTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:26pFINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. : Financial Results to November 30, 2019
AQ
03:26pWATCH COMMUNICATIONS : Acquires Western Kentucky-Based Q Wireless
BU
03:26pBioSig Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
3M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
4MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group