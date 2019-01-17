Log in
Stock Rebound Stalls as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger

01/17/2019 | 05:23am EST

By Riva Gold

Global stocks showed signs of stalling Thursday after markets in the U.S., China and Europe advanced for two consecutive sessions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.4% midmorning amid declines in banks and auto companies, following modest losses across Asian markets. Futures pointed to a 0.5% opening fall for the S&P 500 after the index closed Wednesday at its highest level in a month.

Lingering concerns about global trade, economic growth and a handful of disappointing corporate results contributed to Thursday's downbeat trading, analysts said.

Among decliners in Europe, shares of Société Générale fell 3.3% after the French lender issued a revenue warnings due to a challenging environment in global capital markets.

The trade-sensitive auto sector also fell 0.9% following media reports that the Trump administration is inclined to impose tariffs on automotive imports.

In other trade news, federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners, while the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said Wednesday that the Trump administration's trade negotiations may be delayed as a result of the partial government shutdown.

Trade concerns, alongside the government shutdown, higher borrowing costs and a volatile stock market, were highlighted in the Federal Reserve's beige book report late Wednesday, which showed some firms were pulling back on planned investments and paring back their 2019 forecasts.

In Asian trading, stock benchmarks mostly edged slightly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4% as economically-sensitive shares declined.

In currencies, the British pound edged down 0.1% to $1.2872 after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in her government Wednesday as she tries to find a compromise Brexit deal that Parliament would approve.

The moves came after U.S. markets closed higher Wednesday for a second session, supported by mostly upbeat fourth-quarter earnings reports from big banks.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 9.5% after the bank topped earnings targets, and Bank of America shares climbed 7.2% following its profit beat, as banks were supported by recent U.S. interest-rate increases.

"Numbers overall have been better than expected, and guidance has been reasonably constructive in terms of what [bank executives] are seeing on the economy," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management. "So far, so good, but it's very early days," he said.

Investors' focus Thursday is likely to stay with earnings, with updates due from Morgan Stanley and Netflix later in the day.

In pre-market trading, shares of Alcoa -- which has historically been seen as a bellwether for the broader earnings season -- fell after the aluminum maker said it expects the supply of one of its key products to outpace demand this year.

Shares of railroad operator CSX fell 4.3% after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.00% 2570.42 End-of-day quote.2.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 24207.16 Delayed Quote.3.77%
HANG SENG -0.51% 26725.9 Real-time Quote.3.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6668.562 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7034.6932 Delayed Quote.5.86%
NIKKEI 225 -0.18% 20406.23 Real-time Quote.2.70%
S&P 500 0.22% 2616.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
