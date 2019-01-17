Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stock Rebound Stalls as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:21am EST

By Riva Gold

Global stocks showed signs of stalling Thursday after markets in the U.S., China and Europe advanced for two consecutive sessions.

Futures pointed to a 0.4% opening fall for the S&P 500, which closed Wednesday at its highest level in a month.

Lingering concerns about global trade, economic growth and a handful of disappointing corporate results contributed to Thursday's downbeat trading, analysts said.

In premarket trading, shares of Alcoa -- which has historically been seen as a bellwether for the broader earnings season -- fell after the aluminum maker said it expects the supply of one of its key products to outpace demand this year. Shares of railroad operator CSX Corp. were down 4.4% after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.2% midday amid declines in banks and auto companies. Shares of Société Générale were off 4.2% after the French lender issued a revenue warning due to a challenging environment in global capital markets.

The trade-sensitive auto sector fell 0.8% following media reports that the Trump administration is inclined to impose tariffs on automotive imports.

Concerns about trade were also building among investors following news federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners. Germany meanwhile is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

Trade and other political uncertainties have helped depress investor sentiment in recent months. "One key area of confirmation we need to see for this market to more fully recover from the setbacks in the fourth quarter is signs that those risks will abate," said Larry Hatheway, chief economist at GAM Investments.

Commentary from corporate executives during the earnings season could help investors better understand the implications of trade policy on profits.

"In the third quarter earnings season, we saw some companies talking about higher input costs associated with things like tariffs. A lot of us are looking to see whether that gets repeated this time around," Mr. Hatheway added.

Trade concerns, alongside the government shutdown, higher borrowing costs and a volatile stock market, were highlighted in the Federal Reserve's beige book report late Wednesday, which showed some firms were pulling back on planned investments and paring back their 2019 forecasts.

In Asian trading, stock benchmarks mostly edged slightly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4% as economically-sensitive shares declined.

The moves came after U.S. markets closed higher Wednesday for a second session, supported by mostly upbeat fourth-quarter earnings reports from big banks.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 9.5% after the bank topped earnings targets, and Bank of America shares climbed 7.2% following its profit beat, as banks were supported by recent U.S. interest-rate increases.

"Numbers overall have been better than expected, and guidance has been reasonably constructive in terms of what [bank executives] are seeing on the economy," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management. "So far, so good, but it's very early days," he said.

Investors' focus Thursday is likely to stay with earnings, with updates due from Morgan Stanley and Netflix.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.00% 2570.42 End-of-day quote.2.90%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 24207.16 Delayed Quote.3.77%
HANG SENG -0.51% 26725.9 Real-time Quote.3.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6668.562 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7034.6932 Delayed Quote.5.86%
NIKKEI 225 -0.18% 20406.23 Real-time Quote.2.70%
S&P 500 0.22% 2616.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:23aGlobal stocks turn red, pound finds some peace
RE
07:21aStocks turn red, pound finds some peace
RE
07:21aStock Rebound Stalls as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger
DJ
07:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Drop Over Worries About U.S. Probe Into Huawei
DJ
07:11aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Poised To Open Lower, Snap 2-session Rise
DJ
06:36aOil Follows Global Stocks Lower
DJ
05:40aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As SocGen Warns On Q4 Revenues
DJ
05:28aPhilippines recovers as real estate stocks bounce back
RE
05:23aStock Rebound Stalls as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger
DJ
05:05aBritish stocks shrug off politics as results from Sage, ABF drive big moves
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
4BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : 2018 Sales Rose
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.