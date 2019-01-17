Stock Rebound Stalls as Trade, Earnings Worries Linger

By Riva Gold

Global stocks showed signs of stalling Thursday after markets in the U.S., China and Europe advanced for two consecutive sessions.

Futures pointed to a 0.4% opening fall for the S&P 500, which closed Wednesday at its highest level in a month.

Lingering concerns about global trade, economic growth and a handful of disappointing corporate results contributed to Thursday's downbeat trading, analysts said.

In premarket trading, shares of Alcoa -- which has historically been seen as a bellwether for the broader earnings season -- fell after the aluminum maker said it expects the supply of one of its key products to outpace demand this year. Shares of railroad operator CSX Corp. were down 4.4% after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.2% midday amid declines in banks and auto companies. Shares of Société Générale were off 4.2% after the French lender issued a revenue warning due to a challenging environment in global capital markets.

The trade-sensitive auto sector fell 0.8% following media reports that the Trump administration is inclined to impose tariffs on automotive imports.

Concerns about trade were also building among investors following news federal prosecutors are pursuing a criminal investigation of China's Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. business partners. Germany meanwhile is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

Trade and other political uncertainties have helped depress investor sentiment in recent months. "One key area of confirmation we need to see for this market to more fully recover from the setbacks in the fourth quarter is signs that those risks will abate," said Larry Hatheway, chief economist at GAM Investments.

Commentary from corporate executives during the earnings season could help investors better understand the implications of trade policy on profits.

"In the third quarter earnings season, we saw some companies talking about higher input costs associated with things like tariffs. A lot of us are looking to see whether that gets repeated this time around," Mr. Hatheway added.

Trade concerns, alongside the government shutdown, higher borrowing costs and a volatile stock market, were highlighted in the Federal Reserve's beige book report late Wednesday, which showed some firms were pulling back on planned investments and paring back their 2019 forecasts.

In Asian trading, stock benchmarks mostly edged slightly lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4% as economically-sensitive shares declined.

The moves came after U.S. markets closed higher Wednesday for a second session, supported by mostly upbeat fourth-quarter earnings reports from big banks.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 9.5% after the bank topped earnings targets, and Bank of America shares climbed 7.2% following its profit beat, as banks were supported by recent U.S. interest-rate increases.

"Numbers overall have been better than expected, and guidance has been reasonably constructive in terms of what [bank executives] are seeing on the economy," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management. "So far, so good, but it's very early days," he said.

Investors' focus Thursday is likely to stay with earnings, with updates due from Morgan Stanley and Netflix.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com