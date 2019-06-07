Log in
Stock futures erase gains after sharp slowdown in May jobs growth

06/07/2019 | 08:51am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after data showed domestic job growth slowed sharply in May and wages rose less than expected, adding to concerns over the pace of economic growth.

U.S. employers added 75,000 jobs in May, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 185,000 jobs, suggesting the loss of momentum in economic activity was spreading to the labor market.

Monthly wage growth remained moderate, with average hourly earnings increasing six cents, or 0.2%, following a similar gain in April.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.09%.

Minutes ahead of the release, Dow e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.34%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 25720.66 Delayed Quote.10.26%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7275.926742 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7615.553232 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.61% 2843.49 Delayed Quote.12.74%
