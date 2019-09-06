Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stock futures gain ahead of U.S. jobs report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:42am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of a crucial jobs report and as China rolled out a stimulus plan to shore up its flagging economy.

China's central bank said it would reduce the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing a total of 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data is likely to show that the U.S. economy added 158,000 jobs in August, compared with a gain of 164,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The monthly report, due at 8:30 a.m ET, will be closely watched after a clutch of economic data from earlier this week provided mixed views on the U.S. economy amid the drama of a drawn-out trade war with China.

Data showing a contraction in U.S. factory activity in August dampened markets on Tuesday, but diffusing political tensions in Hong Kong and hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions helped boost stocks to one-month highs later in the week.

Markets were also driven by strong growth in private payrolls and an accelerating services sector. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.3% on Thursday, closing just 1.75% away from its record high in July.

Analysts have said that weak jobs numbers could put more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by as much as 50-basis points in its mid-September meeting. Market participants are currently expecting a quarter percentage point cut.

At 7:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 84 points, or 0.31%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.2%.

Investors will also keep a close eye on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the University of Zurich, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET, which could provide further hints on the monetary policy before the central bank goes into a quiet period ahead of its Sept. 17-18 meeting.

Among stocks, Marathon Oil was down 1.8% after Goldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock. Facebook Inc also fell marginally following a Wall Street Journal report that state attorneys general are formally launching separate antitrust probes into the company.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.41% 26728.15 Delayed Quote.14.58%
FACEBOOK 2.01% 190.9 Delayed Quote.45.63%
NASDAQ 100 1.86% 7862.539134 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 8116.828205 Delayed Quote.18.67%
S&P 500 1.30% 2976 Delayed Quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aGerman Plant, Machinery Orders Continued Downturn in July
DJ
07:42aStock futures gain ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
07:42aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Boris Johnson wins in court, China reduces its reserves, Fed speech
07:40aMTN Nigeria shares hit 3-month high after partial reopening
RE
07:37aTSX futures little changed ahead of monthly jobs data
RE
07:35aAutism Treatment Centers of Michigan Announces Opening of New Clinical Center in Kentwood
SE
07:35aBOND REPORT : Thursday's Bond-market Selloff Will Face Stiff Test On Friday In Form Of Jobs Report
DJ
07:30aThailand unveils 'relocation package' to draw firms hit by trade war
RE
07:24aChina cuts banks' reserve ratios, frees up $126 billion for loans as economy slows
RE
07:17aChina stimulus boosts Aussie, kiwi; markets await U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group