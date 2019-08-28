Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stock futures lower on recession worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:22am EDT
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The U.S. yield curve inverted on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, triggering a selloff on Wall Street.

Shares of banks, which typically come under pressure in a low interest rate environment, fell in premarket trading, with Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co down nearly 1%.

The recent bout of selling has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 5.5% away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by persistent trade tensions after Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. companies to look at alternatives to doing business with China.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the government's closely watched monthly jobs report and manufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest rate cuts.

At 7:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 65 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.5 points, or 0.27%.

Among other stocks, Tiffany & Co rose 3% after the luxury retailer beat quarterly profit estimates as it cut marketing spending.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co jumped 4.3% after it beat profit estimates and raised its 2019 adjusted profit forecast.

Autodesk Inc slumped 12.2% after the AutoCAD software maker cut its full-year earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTODESK 1.63% 150.21 Delayed Quote.16.80%
BANK OF AMERICA -1.16% 26.47 Delayed Quote.8.69%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.69% 61.66 Delayed Quote.18.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 25777.9 Delayed Quote.10.50%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.79% 198.07 Delayed Quote.19.52%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.08% 12.93 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.06% 105.74 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7566.027301 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.34% 7826.946285 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 -0.32% 2869.16 Delayed Quote.14.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aStock futures lower on recession worries
RE
08:20aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
08:19aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
08:18aOil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
08:16aPound plunges as Johnson restricts parliament's time before Brexit
RE
08:13aHitting EU's debt target will be harder this year - German finance ministry spokesman
RE
08:10aS.Africa's Distell turned off crisis-hit Zimbabwe
RE
08:05aOrchestrated Audiovisual Inc. Introduces New Brand and Logo
SE
08:01aGlobal Blockchain Revenues on Track to Hit Close to US$10 Billion - Despite 2018 Crypto Winter
BU
08:00aChina's central bank chief meets head of Hong Kong monetary authority
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
5FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group