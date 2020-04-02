Log in
Stock futures pare gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million

04/02/2020 | 08:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

U.S. stocks index futures gave up early gains on Thursday after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits topped a whopping 6 million as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 129 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.56%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.44% 20943.51 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
NASDAQ 100 -4.19% 7486.286905 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.41% 7360.581575 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
S&P 500 -4.41% 2470.5 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
