Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stock futures slip as trade tensions return after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:43am EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump's decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.

The legislation knocked global stocks off near-record highs on Thursday, when U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Wall Street has notched all-time closing highs in every session so far this week on upbeat domestic data and hopes of an imminent "phase one" trade deal.

But sentiment dulled after China said on Thursday it would take "firm counter measures" if the United States continues to interfere in Hong Kong.

These could include barring drafters of the legislation from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said in a tweet.

The tariff war between the world's top two economies has dented business sentiment and become the biggest risk to global growth. The next round of U.S. tariffs is due to take effect on Dec. 15 on Chinese goods including Christmas decorations.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were trading lower before the opening bell, while trade-sensitive chipmakers including Micron Technology Inc and Nvidia Corp dipped between 0.4% and 0.7%.

At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.75 points, or 0.22%.

Trading volumes are expected to be light as the stock market closes early on Friday.

Shares of PG&E Corp fell 18.4% after a report that U.S. bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali sided with wildfire victims, who said the company was subject to a doctrine known as "inverse condemnation" that holds utilities strictly liable for covering the costs of wildfires.

Bionano Genomics Inc was down 4.5% after the company disclosed that Chief Financial Officer Mike Ward would leave.

In a bright spot, Tech Data Corp jumped nearly 13% as private equity firm Apollo Global Management raised its bid for the U.S. information technology equipment distributor to about $5.14 billion.

By Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. 3.42% 0.963 Delayed Quote.-80.35%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 28164 Delayed Quote.20.73%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 3.09% 48.16 Delayed Quote.51.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8444.708853 Delayed Quote.32.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.30.33%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.57% 218.24 Delayed Quote.63.48%
S&P 500 0.42% 3153.63 Delayed Quote.25.80%
TECH DATA CORPORATION -0.02% 129 Delayed Quote.57.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aGlobal funds raise stock allocations at the expense of cash - Reuters poll
RE
08:10aDAIMLER COULD FACE FURTHER RECALLS IN GERMANY DUE TO DIESEL CHEATING : magazine
RE
07:58aItaly and Germany vie for ECB's money-printing press - sources
RE
07:58aECB board candidate Schnabel's replies to questions from Parliament
RE
07:52aSouth African trade surplus shrinks in October
RE
07:51aSouth Africa's Telkom says Cell C has rejected takeover offer
RE
07:50aIndia's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%
DJ
07:44aTSX futures lower ahead of GDP data
RE
07:43aStock futures slip as trade tensions return after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong
RE
07:39aSterling range-bound until election; two-week volatility jumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group